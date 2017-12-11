search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex zooms 195 points on strong global cues

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Sensex trading higher at 33,444.98, with realty, oil and gas, PSU and banking stocks staying in good shape.
The broader Nifty up 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 10,311.80.
 The broader Nifty up 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 10,311.80.

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 195 points in early session on Monday on continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads.

The NSE Nifty also went past the 10,300-mark.

 

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.68 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 33,444.98, with realty, oil and gas, PSU, metal, banking and auto stocks staying in good shape.

The gauge had gained 653.12 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader Nifty was up 46.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 10,311.80.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,243 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

A firming trend in Asia as investors cheered more records on Wall Street and strong US jobs data influenced sentiment here, brokers said.

Optimistic buying by participants ahead of industrial production and inflation numbers to be released later this week too supported the rally.

Prominent gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, Wipro, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Lupin, Tata Motors, Coal India and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.73 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.04 per cent and Shanghai Composite rose 0.40 per cent in early trading today while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.51 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Beckham hopes son Brooklyn will deal with tattoo ‘hiccoughs’

The 42-year-old sportsperson says he is glad he has never gone wrong with tattoos . (Photo: AFP)
 

Boy pleads to be left alone by bullies in heartbreaking video

A heartbreaking video of a young boy pleading to be left alone by bullies has gone viral with celebrities offering him their support. (Photo: Facebook/ Kimberly Jones)
 

Here’s why one woman took a solo holiday when her daughter was 3 months old

While the decision was prompted by her need to work, she soon discovered that it was also extremely beneficial for her overall well being. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball to Upul Tharanga turning point of Dharamsala ODI: Nic Pothas

"I firmly believe that there were two massive moments in the game. It had to be said that the toss was massive in the game and the no-ball to Upul Tharanga," said Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas referring to Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal of Upul Tharanga on a no-ball in the sixth over. (Photo: AP)
 

WhatsApp Beta gets Private replies, Picture in Picture mode and more

The PiP feature enables users to multitask while taking a video call. The app now has a new icon that will prompt when a user is taking a video call. After selecting the icon, a picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.
 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee spurts 6 paise against dollar

Dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas kept the rupee higher. (Photo: AP)

India Inc eyes faster Q3 growth as GST woes fade

40% anticipate GDP growth to range between 6.5-7% in FY18 which is in line with various international organisations.

Gold falls after poor demand

Standard gold of 99.5 per cent purity slid Rs 265 to conclude at Rs 28,495 per 10 grams as against Thursday’s closing level of Rs 28,760.

Gold slips Rs 100 on lacklustre demand

Globally, gold was trading higher by 0.11 per cent to USD 1,248.20 an ounce and silver by 0.80 per cent to USD 15.82 an ounce in New York.

Sensex soars 301 points, reclaims 33,000-mark

BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 33,034.20 and maintained its upward trend to hit day's high of 33,285.68 before ending at 33,250.30.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham