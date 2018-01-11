search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex regains 51 points in early trade ahead of earnings

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 10:02 am IST
NSE Nifty traded higher by 9.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 10,641.25 in the opening trade.
The gauge had shed 10.12 points in the previous session following profit-booking at record levels.
 The gauge had shed 10.12 points in the previous session following profit-booking at record levels.

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex rebounded by 51 points in opening trade on Thursday after IT, realty and teck stocks rose on optimistic buying by investors ahead of announcement of quarterly results.

The 30-share index rose by 51.78 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 34,484.85, in opening trade with IT, realty, teck, power and auto leading the recovery by rising up to 0.80 per cent. The gauge had shed 10.12 points in the previous session following profit-booking at record levels.

 

Also, the NSE Nifty traded higher by 9.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 10,641.25 in the opening trade.

Traders said widening of bets by investors ahead of Q3 numbers from IndusInd Bank and TCS, to be released later in the day amid buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) influenced sentiment.

DIIs bought shares to the tune of Rs 600.24 crore, while Foreign institutiional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 572.26 crore yesterday, as per the provisional data.

Support came from key stocks such as Infosys, ONGC, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and M&M, rising by up to 1.04 per cent.

On the other hand, trend at other Asan markets was weak in line with overnight losses at the Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei falling 0.52 per cent while Hong's Hang Seng shed 0.24 per cent in their early trade.

China's Shanghai Composite index too was down 0.30 per cent.

Wall Street fell for the first time in 2018 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.07 per cent on Wednesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New treatment for cancer: Immunotherapy with dendritic cells, now in India

In India LDG India has initiated this medical facility in collaboration with the renowned Germany based laboratory “Dr. Gansuage”. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Frozen embryos as likely to result in successful pregnancies as fresh ones says study

The results may help in making frozen embryos the main option for IVF treatments in years to come (Photo: AFP)
 

Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo campaign, defends men's right to 'seduce'

Deneuve denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent, #Balancetonporc (Call out your pig), in a letter. (Photo: AP)
 

After death threat to Salman, armed men reach Race 3 sets; here’s what happened next

Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' recently entered Rs 300-crore club.
 

Transgender woman to feature on German Playboy cover for first time

Her cover has already proven very popular on Instagram, gaining almost 10,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook/ Giuliana Farfalla)
 

Two new dogs added to American Kennel Club

Nederlandse kooikerhondje, Escher, right, and Rhett are shown during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in New York. The club announced that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee softens 14 paise against dollar

Foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices also weighed on the rupee sentiment. (Photo: PTI)

Realtors expect good business in 2018

Compared to five years ago, Mr S. Ram Reddy said a lot of financial investors from other cities are envincing interest in investing in the city projects.

Sensex slips from record on profit-booking

Sensex succumbed to profit booking, before finally ending at 34,433.07 points, down by 10.12 points, or 0.03 per cent. (Photo: AP)

Gold futures slip on weak global cues, profit-booking

Meanwhile, the yellow metal traded 0.25 per cent down at USD 1,309.30 an ounce in Singapore. (Photo: Pixabay)

Sensex, Nifty hit new record high in opening trade

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 18.50 points, or 0.17 per cent, to quote at 10,655.50. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham