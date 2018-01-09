search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Stocks scale fresh record high as Coal India spurts

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Sensex hit a fresh record high of 34,487 while NSE Nifty touched life-time high of 10,659 in opening session.
Sectoral indices, led by IT, teck and metal were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.22 per cent.
 Sectoral indices, led by IT, teck and metal were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.22 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 34,487.52 while NSE Nifty touched life-time high of 10,659.15 in opening session on Tuesday on smart gains in Coal India , Tata Motors and SBI.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share index spurted by 134.73 points, or 0.39 per cent, to hit a new peak of 34,487.52.

 

The gauge gained 559.41 points in previous three sessions to close at a record high at 34,352.79 in Monday's session.

It had also touched an intra-day lifetime high of 34,385.67 in the previous session.

Sectoral indices, led by IT, teck and metal were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.22 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 35.55 points, or 0.33 per cent, to scale its lifetime high of 10,659.15. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 10,631.20 on Monday.

Coal India soared by over 7 per cent after its board approved a hike in prices of non-coking coal for power and non-power sectors with immediate effect.

The price hike would boost its revenue by Rs 1,956 crore in the remaining part of the 2017-18 fiscal.

Among other gainers, Wipro, ONGC, Tata Motors, M&M, SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, HDFC Ltd, TCS, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Maruti Suzuki rose up to 2 per cent.

Continuous foreign fund inflows and raising of bets by investors amid optimism over third quarterly earnings and upcoming budget helped the key indices to hit record hits, traders said.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 692.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 206.30 crore yesterday, according to provisional exchange data.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.26 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 per cent in their early deals. Japan's Nikkei too edged higher 0.54 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, closed 0.05 per cent lower on Monday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PETA India gets custody of horses seized in illegal racing sting

PETA's intervention application included health assessment reports by a team of two government veterinarians from the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department who examined the horses and found that they suffered from malnourishment. (Representational Image)
 

BCCI told Baroda Ranji Trophy squad to drop Yusuf Pathan after failing dope test

Pathan consumed the banned substance without proper authorisation. Nor he or his team doctor took the prior permission before using the drug. (Photo: PTI)
 

CES 2018: Omron’s latest smartwatch can monitor live blood pressure

The HeartGuide can also track blood pressure while you are asleep along with steps and calories.
 

Worrying too much about exercise may actually be killing people

People also take maximum stress about working out in the holiday season (Photo: AFP)
 

Nepotism? Bihar politician Pappu Yadav’s son in Delhi team without playing a match

Sarthak Ranjan, son of controversial Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was also a controversial pick for Delhi during the last Mushtaq Ali campaign during which he scored 5, 3 and 2 aggregating 10 runs in three games. (Photo: PTI)
 

South Africa vs India 1st Test: Virat Kohli slams batsmen after loss in Cape Town

Virat Kohli spoke about the intent that is needed to be shown with perfect blend of defence and attack while batting on these adverse conditions. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee rebounds 6 paise against dollar in early trade

Forex dealers said persistent inflows of foreign funds and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the domestic unit. (Photo: AP)

Markets continue bull run, end day at new high

According to the provisional data released by the stock exchanges, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought shares worth Rs 692.83 crore on Monday. 

Gold ETFs register Rs 730 crore outflow in 2017

As per Amfi data, a net sum of Rs 730 crore was pulled out of 14 gold-linked ETFs last year as compared to Rs 942 crore in 2016.

Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks as investors eye earnings, budget

broader 50-issue NSE Nifty hit a new intra-day high of 10,631.20, smashing its previous record of 10,566.10 hit on January 5.

Stocks at record highs, pharma, banking shares lead gains

The Nifty rose by 55.65, or 0.53 per cent, to 10,614.50.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham