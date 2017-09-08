Business, Market

Sensex up 101 points at 31,763.70 as capital goods, FMCG stocks gain

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 10:19 am IST
All sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, metal and healthcare rising by up to 0.91 per cent.
An investor checks share prices on BSE monitor in Dalal Street. (Photo: File)
 An investor checks share prices on BSE monitor in Dalal Street. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced almost 101 points in the early session on Friday on buying by domestic institutional investors amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 100.96 points or 0.31 per cent at 31,763.70 with all the sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, metal and healthcare rising by up to 0.91 per cent.

The gauge had gained 0.77 points in the previous session. Also, the NSE Nifty rose 31.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 9,961.60. Brokers said persistent buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and selective buying by other participants amid a mixed trend at other Asian bourses influenced sentiments here.

DIIs bought shares worth Rs 245.32 crore but foreign funds remained net sellers, dumping shares worth Rs 564 crore yesterday, according to provisional figures.

Major gainers that lifted the key indices included L&T, Tata Steel, Coal India, Cipla, HDFC Bank, ITC Ltd, Hind Unilever, HDFC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Lupin, TCS and Reliance Industries, rising up to 1.28 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.59 per cent in early trade, China Shanghai Composite Index too up 0.38 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.38 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent lower on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nifty, nse, benchmark index
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex ends flat on profit booking amid North Korea jitters
Sensex recovers 115 points to 31,776.91 in early trade on Asian cues
Sensex falls 148 points on North Korean jitters


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
 

Video: Rescuers force python to regurgitate pet cat in disturbing footage

The python was later released into the wild (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 India launch date

Samsugn Galaxy Note 8
 

Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don

Arjun Rampal in a still from 'Daddy.'
 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee spurts 22 paise to 63.83 against dollar

Fall in dollar against major currencies boosted rupee. (Photo: FIle/PTI)

Morgan Stanley hints at big money flow

Currently, the industry receives close to Rs 5,000 crore per month through SIPs from retail investors, which is a very healthy number.

Sensex ends flat on profit booking amid North Korea jitters

Markets closed flat as investors booked profits at every rise due to worries over North Korea.

Sensex recovers 115 points to 31,776.91 in early trade on Asian cues

Brokers watch as share prices fluctuate. (Photo: File)

Rupee appreciates 7 paise against dollar to 64.03

Domestic stock markets opening firm helped rupee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham