Business, Market

Gold soars by Rs 990 to Rs 31,350 on positive global cues

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity zoomed by Rs 990 each to Rs 31,350 and Rs 31,200 per ten gram respectively.
Globally, gold surged 0.31 per cent to USD 1,352.80 an ounce.
 Globally, gold surged 0.31 per cent to USD 1,352.80 an ounce.

New Delhi: Gold spiralled by Rs 990 to Rs 31,350 at the bullion market here on Friday on the back of positive global trend as the dollar fell to its weakest level since 2015, and tension between North Korea and the US intensified further.

Trading at a 10-month high of Rs 31,350 per ten gram, the metal witnessed the biggest one-day surge this year.

However, demand from local jewellers remained low in view of the ongoing inauspicious fortnight of 'Shradh'. Silver also rose to Rs 42,000 per kg backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said sentiment got a boost after gold rallied to one-year high in global market as the dollar fell to its weakest level since 2015 in the backdrop of warnings that Hurricane Irma could have devastating impact on the US amid weaker-than-expected jobs data.

Besides, simmering tension between North Korea and the US added to the uptrend.

Also, a firm trend at the futures market supported the price rise, they added. Globally, gold surged 0.31 per cent to USD 1,352.80 an ounce, its highest since September 2016 in Singapore on Friday.

Silver too traded higher by 0.19 per cent to USD 18.13 an ounce. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity zoomed by Rs 990 each to Rs 31,350 and Rs 31,200 per ten gram respectively, a level last seen in November 2016.

The precious metal had lost Rs 240 in last two days. Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,600 per piece of eight gram.

Tracking gold, silver ready went up by Rs 100 to Rs 42,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 580 to Rs 41,770 per kg.

Silver coins however remained unaltered at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.  

Tags: gold, silver, gold price, silver price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
 

Warning: Fathers are at risk of postnatal depression too

The research goes on to add that new fathers are at higher risk if their testosterone levels plummet in the nine months after their baby arrives. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google may buy HTC’s smartphone business: report

Bad financial health of HTC has been cited as the main reason behind the on progress discussion.
 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex, Nifty advance in volatile trade

On a weekly basis, Sensex recorded its first drop in four, losing 204.71 points, or 0.64 per cent, while Nifty lost 39.60 points, or 0.39 per cent.

Sensex pares gains to trade flat

The Sensex was higher by 25.37 points or 0.08 per cent at 31,688.11 at 1140 hrs.

Gold climbs Rs 98 in futures trade on global cues

Globally, gold surged 0.28 per cent to USD 1,352.40 an ounce, its highest since September 2016 in Singapore. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex up 101 points at 31,763.70 as capital goods, FMCG stocks gain

An investor checks share prices on BSE monitor in Dalal Street. (Photo: File)

Rupee spurts 22 paise to 63.83 against dollar

Fall in dollar against major currencies boosted rupee. (Photo: FIle/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham