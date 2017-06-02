Business, Market

Markets continue record setting spree; Sensex up 194 points at 31,332

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 10:33 am IST
NSE Nifty recovered by 57.40 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at its lifetime high of 9,673.50.
Bombay Stock Exchange.
 Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mumbai: Markets resumed their record-setting spree to hit fresh lifetime highs in opening trade today on sustained buying amid positive global cues.

BSE Sensex, which had lost 21.81 points in the past two sessions, bounced back by 194.97 points, or 0.62 per cent to trade at 31,332.56, breaching its previous record high of 31,255.28 touched on May 31.

All the sectoral indices, led by healthcare, metal, auto, teck and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.86 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty recovered by 57.40 points, or 0.59 per cent, to quote at its lifetime high of 9,673.50. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 9,649.60 on May 31.

Stocks of auto majors including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors were in demand and rose by up to 1.90 per cent on the back of strong May sales data.

Other gainers in the Sensex pack were Adani Ports, NTPC, Cipla, TCS, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Coal India, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's and SBI during initial trade.

Brokers said a firming trend at other Asian markets, which tracked a record close at all three main indices in New York in yesterday's trade following strong private jobs report, kept sentiment upbeat.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.26 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei surged 1.44 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.65 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Bombay Stock Exchange

Sensex ends flat in cautious trade

30-share index shed 8.21 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 31,137.59 after shuttling between 31,213.12 and 31,062.02.
01 Jun 2017 4:25 PM
Representational Image

Sensex shrugs off weak GDP data, investors wait for RBI decision

This reaction followed after India was no longer the world's fastest-growing major economy after posting GDP growth of 6.1 percent.
01 Jun 2017 1:49 PM
Bombay Stock Exchange.

Sensex down 75 points on weak macroeconomic data

NSE Nifty was also trading lower by 22.80 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 9,598.45.
01 Jun 2017 10:12 AM
All the sectoral indices, led by realty, auto and consumer durables, were trading in positive zone with gains up to 1.08 per cent.

Sensex hits another peak of 31,233; Nifty at 9,638

50-share NSE Nifty gained 14.15 points, or 0.14 per cent, to scale its lifetime high of 9,638.70.
31 May 2017 10:25 AM
The BSE Sensex gained over 50 points to end at a new peak of 31,159.40.

Sensex, Nifty hit new highs; healthcare stocks rebound

NSE Nifty after shuttling between 9,635.30 and 9,581.20, settled at 9,624.55, up 19.65 points, or 0.20 per cent.
30 May 2017 4:34 PM
Bombay Stock Exchange.

Sensex down 41 points in early trade today

National Stock Exchange index Nifty also slipped from record-high and shed 23.70 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 9,581.20.
30 May 2017 10:14 AM
Bombay stock exchange.

Sensex, Nifty hit new highs; FMCG, metal stocks soar

BSE 30-share Sensex resumed on a negative note and cracked below the 31,000-mark.
29 May 2017 11:03 AM
NSE Nifty retreated from life highs as it succumbed to profit-booking to quote 47.40 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 9,547.70.

Sensex slips from record on profit-booking

The 30-share index slipped below the 31,000-mark by falling 158.31 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 30,869.90.
29 May 2017 10:12 AM
Traders during a session at BSE.

Market watchers presume Sensex may touch 100,000 on massive rally

They also project broader Nifty50 till rise in range of 22,000 to 38,000 in five to seven years.
27 May 2017 4:12 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are you on Twitter: Internet can't handle NBC reporter's question to Modi

NBC journalist Megyn Kelly, right, smiles as she interviews India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)
 

Soon, book an Uber without the use of its app

(Representational image)
 

This is how Homeopathy can help you quit smoking

Plantago is specified for nicotinism and is a natural variety had been found to create an aversion to tobacco. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Narendra Modi recalls his Russia visit as CM with Vajpayee 16 years ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak during their meeting at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)
 

Metals and nutrients in baby teeth tied to autism risk

Three months after birth the amount of toxic metals in teeth could predict the severity of ASD at ages 8 to 10 years. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Throwback pic: Abhishek recalls Big B's Coolie tragedy, gets emotional

Amitabh Bachchan with the kids. (Pic: Instagram/bachchan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee gains 14 paise against dollar in early trade

A higher opening of the domestic equity market backed up the rupee.

Sensex ends flat in cautious trade

Bombay Stock Exchange

Manufacturing PMI falls to 3-month low in May

On price rise, the survey said that the rate of inflation softened to the slowest in eight months.

Gold futures fall Rs 89 on global cues

Meanwhile, gold traded 0.08 per cent lower at USD 1,267.85 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex down 75 points on weak macroeconomic data

Bombay Stock Exchange.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham