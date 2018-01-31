search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

Arun Jaitley to break tradition, to deliver budget in Hindi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Sources in the know said that the main idea is to establish a direct connect with the rural populace.
Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI/File)
 Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In a break from tradition, finance minister Arun Jaitley is likely to deliver his Budget speech in Hindi. Sources in the know said that the main idea is to establish a direct connect with the rural populace as this being the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government, agriculture is going to be the major focus area in the annual exercise.

By delivering the Budget speech in Hindi, Mr Jaitley will not only become the first Union FM to do so since Independence, but this will also help in establishing the fact that the Budget is going to be an aam budget for aam admi and therefore a Hindi speech will have a greater connect with the people for which it is intended, especially the farmers.

 

Tags: arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plogging: New Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment

Plogging is the new Swedish fitness trend is good for you and the environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Say ‘no’ to Facebook’s kids app: experts

The social media giant has said it fills “a need for a messaging app that lets kids connect with people they love but also has the level of control parents want.”
 

No hard feelings: Kangana Ranaut’s views on ex-foe Karan Johar will surprise you

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have worked together in 'Ungli.'
 

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time

New dating app allows you to match with just 1 person at a time. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

After concluding the Test series against South Africa on a high, Virat Kohli-led India will shift their focus to ODIs, starting with the first game on Thursday.(Photo: AP)
 

Angry villagers thrash dog thief allegedly caught poisoning canine

Villagers shamed her by placing the dead dog on her shoulders (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telcos set to invest Rs 74,000 crore

Sundararajan said Airtel, which has already invested Rs 16,000 crore, promised another Rs 24,000 crore. Jio promised to invest Rs 50,000 crore in FY19.

Pace of credit may force banks to hike deposit rates

Therefore, the agency anticipates an imminent increase in competition for deposit mobilisation and an upward movement in deposit rates.

GST, note ban to push tax revenue higher: Economic Survey

However, it said that as income growth over time pushes many of the new tax filers over the threshold, the revenue dividends should increase robustly.

In tax season, a la carte of Section 80C

It’s tax-saving season. Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act allows you to save up to Rs 1.5 lakh as tax deductions.

Forex revenue from tourism touches USD 27.7 bn in 2017: Economic Survey

As per the provisional data of Ministry of Tourism, foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) stood at 10.2 million during 2017, a growth of 15.6 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham