Arun Jaitley to break tradition, to deliver budget in Hindi

New Delhi: In a break from tradition, finance minister Arun Jaitley is likely to deliver his Budget speech in Hindi. Sources in the know said that the main idea is to establish a direct connect with the rural populace as this being the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government, agriculture is going to be the major focus area in the annual exercise.

By delivering the Budget speech in Hindi, Mr Jaitley will not only become the first Union FM to do so since Independence, but this will also help in establishing the fact that the Budget is going to be an aam budget for aam admi and therefore a Hindi speech will have a greater connect with the people for which it is intended, especially the farmers.