Business, In Other News

Tax collection up after note ban, says Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 30, 2016, 2:43 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 2:43 am IST
Remonetisation was smooth, says Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday credited demonetisation for a sharp jump in tax collections, and claimed that the effects of the 50-day drive were not as adverse as predicted by some critics.

“Of course, there would be areas which would be adversely impacted. But in the long term, the changes coming about in the system will mean a much larger and cleaner GDP,” he said.

As the deadline to deposit the scrapped high-value bills ends on Friday, he said that the critical phase for the economy was over, and the situation would only improve in coming weeks and months. He said that RBI would take a call on when to ease the curbs on cash withdrawals.

“The remonetisation process has substantially advanced, significantly without a single incident of unrest anywhere in the country. The Reserve Bank of India has very large amounts of currency with it now to meet the demand,” he said.

Tags: arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina Kaif learns to fire a riffle as she holidays with family in London!

The actress finally took some time off her busy schedule.
 

Kareena's baby boy Taimur is going to be a Prince, focus on that: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may have been ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day: report

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Half per cent of population holds half of cash

“We do expect a lot of revenue buoyancy because of this either in this year or in subsequent years but nobody will go scot-free,” the official said.

Tata-Mistry tiff to empower directors

Ratan Tata and Cyrus mistry

Solar power, green corridor blip on energy radar for 2017

The government is set to switch gears in 2017 to make India a hub for one of the largest installations of clean energy sources by 2022.

Demonetisation: Digital India could be under threat from cyber attacks

Attackers/fraudsters frequently use these wallets as an escape route for the stolen money.

Rupay card usage jumps

The numbers are significant considering the fact that only 35.65 million transactions valuing Rs 5,050 crore were executed using RuPay cards during the whole of FY16.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham