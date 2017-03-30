Business, In Other News

No stamping, tagging of hand baggage at Bengaluru, 6 other airports from April 1

PTI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
The move was earlier announced by the aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
The other airports which will see the new system of baggage security coming in include the ones in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin and Ahmedabad. (Representational image)
 The other airports which will see the new system of baggage security coming in include the ones in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin and Ahmedabad. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Stamping and tagging of the hand baggage of fliers at seven major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, will be done away with from April 1, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said today.

The other airports which will see the new system of baggage security coming in include the ones in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin and Ahmedabad.

"The system of stamping and putting tags on the hand baggage of fliers will be dispensed with from April 1 at seven airports. We have put in place the required security systems that will help us in ushering in this passenger-friendly move," CISF Director General O P Singh told PTI.

The move, the CISF chief said, will enhance "passenger experience and provide hassle free security environment to them".

The move was earlier announced by the aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), but the Central Industrial Security Force wanted to deploy appropriate security infrastructure before such a regime could be ushered in without any compromise on the security aspect at these sensitive facilities.

Singh said his personnel have been updated about the new protocol and that he himself had seen the preparations made in this regard at the Bengaluru airport yesterday.

Tags: airports, stamping, tagging, hand baggage, cisf
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
Only few days before Britain is expected to begin its formal separation from the other 27 EU nations, people at the Unite for Europe march were seen with bright blue EU flags. The protest, that demanded Brexit to be reversed, took place on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Anti-Brexit protesters hit London streets
The

Brawl erupts at pro-Trump rally in California; many injured
The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
Dozens of farmers and activists opposed to the cement factory have encased their feet in concrete during a days-long protest in Jakarta.

In pics: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
The UK House of Commons session has been suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The latest report said that a policeman was stabbed inside the Parliament.

Policeman stabbed, several injured in UK Parliament attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Restaurant creates ‘Chocolate Earth’ to raise awareness about climate change

The twist was that all the guests had to post a picture on Instagram or tweet using #ReviveTheSweetEarth to stop the destruction of the chocolate earth. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Insisting too much on sexual compatibility may harm your sex life

The study revealed that people who hold sexual growth beliefs reported higher sexual satisfaction (Photo: AFP)
 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif wrap up Tiger Zinda Hai's first schedule in Austria

Film's director shared the picture on his official Twitter account.
 

A solution to hackers stealing private data over unsecured Wi-Fi

(Representational image)
 

Steve Smith unsure whether Virat Kohli wants to be friends with him

Steve Smith said he was not sure if he was one of the 'couple of individuals' from the Australian team who Virat Kohli did not want to be friends with. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kenya footballer's contract was terminated at gunpoint, complaint filed with FIFA

Clifton Miheso's lawyer is seeking for the FIFA to put a transfer ban on Golden Arrows FC. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GST Council to fix rates for upto 5,000 items in April

The Council will meet in April to thrash rate for upto 5,000 items.

BS-IV compliant cars use better technology

Most impacted by the judgement would be two-wheeler companies and commercial vehicle manufacturers, according to Angel Broking analysts.

Firms get an extension for bourses

They have been given an additional three-month time period to comply with the guidelines issued in October 2016.

Coking coal prices to stabilise at USD140-150 per tonne

Representational Image

Govt, RBI to finalise first half borrowing calender today

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham