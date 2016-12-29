Business, In Other News

Demonetisation: Digital India could be under threat from cyber attacks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2016, 2:24 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 2:37 am IST
In 2016, 2,000 ATMs are likely to have been hacked and over 60 lakh debit, credit cards were potentially made vulnerable.
Attackers/fraudsters frequently use these wallets as an escape route for the stolen money.
 Attackers/fraudsters frequently use these wallets as an escape route for the stolen money.

Mumbai: The spread of Digital India could be under threat from cyber attacks unless the government and people change their approach towards cyber security. E-wallets for instance are under constant threat from cyber criminals as they allow sending and receiving money (up to a limit) without any owner proofing. So attackers/fraudsters frequently use these wallets as an escape route for the stolen money.

Later, this money can be cashed with exchange agents which return physical money for the digital one making all this nearly untraceable as the only way to link the fraud to a person is the phone number and it is not a big secret that obtaining a SIM card with a fraudulent ID/Address proof isn’t very difficult these days, according to BugsBounty.com, which has  India’s largest community ethical hackers at 10,000.

It expects to have up to 40,000 by the end of 2017. It is also the 4th ever platform in the world that allows an organisation public or private to host SaaS based bugs bounty programmes.

“Without a paradigm shift in the approach undertaken by organisations, both private and public’, it will be difficult to realise the true potential of Digital India,” said Ankush Johar, director, BugsBounty.com. In 2016 alone over 2,000 ATMs are likely to have been hacked and over 60 lakh debit and credit cards were potentially made vulnerable/hackable and over 40 lakh e-wallets are likely to have been vulnerable/potentially hacked (though for smaller amounts).

Tags: digital india, cyber attacks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The numbers are significant considering the fact that only 35.65 million transactions valuing Rs 5,050 crore were executed using RuPay cards during the whole of FY16.

Rupay card usage jumps

Around 25.46 million transactions worth Rs 3,503 crore were done using the RuPay cards in November.
29 Dec 2016 2:23 AM
NITI Aayog, along with Nasscom and telecom operators, will also be launching a helpline for all digital payments-related queries soon. (Photo: Representational Image)

Cut tax for online deals, says panel

NITI Aayog, along with Nasscom and telecom operators, will also be launching a helpline for all digital payments-related queries soon.
29 Dec 2016 1:58 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aamir's Dangal loved by all except Geeta, Babita Phogat's real life coach

Scene from the film
 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rupay card usage jumps

The numbers are significant considering the fact that only 35.65 million transactions valuing Rs 5,050 crore were executed using RuPay cards during the whole of FY16.

61 per cent people begin day with phone

Around 96 per cent of the respondents take about less than an hour to peep into their handsets each morning.

Telangana Prisons make good business

Prisoners with good conduct are employed to work at petrol bunks.

11 old notes criminal, ordinance cleared

As per the ordinance, furnishing wrong information while depositing the old currency between January 1 and March 31 will attract a fine of Rs 5,000. (Representational image)

Viral Acharya is RBI’s Deputy Governor

Viral Acharya
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham