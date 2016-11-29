 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: India press for victory, England 6 down
 
Business, In Other News

Demonetisation to push digital economy, says Nilekani

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 9:24 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 9:26 am IST
The ex-CEO of Infosys added that one would see "massive activation" of digitisation in Indian economy.
UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani
 UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani

New Delhi: Demonetisation would see a massive activation of digitisation of financial services in the country, although there will be some amount of "short term pain" in the coming weeks, former UIDAI Chairman Nandan Nilekani said today.

The ex-CEO of Infosys said while the infrastructure has been laid down in the last seven years, the demonetisation drive will accelerate the roll out of digital financial services in India supported by Aadhaar, UPI, USSD and micro ATMs. "... what would have taken another 3-6 years to get rolled out, I now believe because of the urgency of the matter, will happen in 3-6 months," Nilekani told NDTV.

He added that one would see "massive activation" of digitisation in Indian economy. "There will definitely be some amount of short term pain in the coming weeks. But you will see this acceleration is going to benefit everybody," he said.

Nilekani cited the example of feature phone owners, who can transact using USSD channel and said this will bring "everybody into the digital system". "The more important thing is when the economy becomes formal, when everybody's financial transactions are digitised ...India is going to go from data poor to data rich and that will make it more and more difficult for people to do dishonest things or to be outside the system.  You will reduce the amount of black money in the system," he said.

Tags: currency demonetisation, nandan nilekani, digital economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Golmaal 4 release date to be shifted to avoid clash with 2.0?

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal' franchise is one of the most popular in Bollywood.
 

117-year-old Emma Morano is the last person alive born in 1800s
 

FIR registered after Rs 80 lakh jewellery stolen from Aamir’s wife’s house

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao during their trip to Arunachal Pradesh recently. (Twitter)
 

Google pays homage to Louisa May Alcott with doodle about 'Little Women'

Alcott was a prominent feminist and anti-slavery activist (Photo: Google)
 

Ranbir should hook up with Kangana, says Ranveer Singh

Screengrab from 'Koffee with Karan's latest episode.
 

Snapped: Shahid Kapoor takes his lovely wife Mira out on a cozy lunch date

Shahid snapped with his wife Mira. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jio crosses 50 million subscriber mark in 83 days

. Reliance Jio Infocomm -- the new entrant in the 4G market which is competing with the likes of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular -- had launched its commercial services on September 5

Asian traders on edge with oil, Italy worries in view

Asian markets moved in and out of positive territory through the morning.

Citigroup 'boys' club' disfavors women, lawsuit claims

The lawsuit is one of many over the years accusing US banks of favouring male bankers, traders and financial advisers over their female counterparts, and permitting improper conduct.

Digital payment firms cash in on India's money mess

Paytm, backed by Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has added 700 sales representatives since Nov. 8, taking its number of agents to 5,000. (Photo: Representational Image)

UP tops mobile manufacturing in country

As per the data shared in the report, the total production capacity installed in the country is 20.7 million out of which UP alone accounts for 10 million mobile production capacity followed by Haryana with 2.5 million capacity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham