Business, In Other News

Centre to impose fine on old notes after December 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 2:00 am IST
Centre may order people against keeping more than Rs 10,000 in old notes.
the centre is planning to ban possession of old 500 and 1000 notes to force people use amnesty scheme.
 the centre is planning to ban possession of old 500 and 1000 notes to force people use amnesty scheme.

New Delhi: The Central government is reportedly planning to issue a new ordinance to ban having more than Rs 10,000 of worth demonetised currency notes after December 30.

The order is expected to ban transferring or receiving the demonetised currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in excess of Rs 10,000. Any violation of this order is expected to be made a punishable offence.

According to reports, the government is looking at imposing a fine that could range from a minimum of `50,000 to fives times the amount seized — whichever is higher. However, these penal provisions are still being worked on. A municipal magistrate will adjudicate such cases.

While banning the high value notes on November 8, the government had announced that people can deposit their old notes in their accounts till December 30 and in RBI offices thereafter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended frequent changes in the demonetisation rules saying that “the government was sensitive to the problems of the people and was acting on the feedback on their hardships”.

A blanket ban on having old notes could run in the face of this announcement  and may draw flak from people again.

Sources claim that the government may some mechanism which allows people, who could not deposit their old notes for genuine reasons, may not suffer because of this ordinance.

Some experts believe that the proposed ordinance to ban the possession of old notes is likely to force people declare illegal money under the amnesty scheme.

The government has recently come out with a new amnesty scheme for black money, which allows people having unaccounted money to legitimise their hoard by paying a 50 per cent tax.

This scheme was announced after many people who were having black money, started employing different ingenious methods to get their old notes converted into the new currency. Though this may not legitimise their money,  it got some relief in the form of new currency.

Under the  ‘Taxation and Investment Regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016 (PMGKY)’, people who voluntarily declare their black money in cash and bank deposits will have to pay a 50 per cent in taxes (tax, surcharge and penalty) and 25 per cent of the total income declared will be locked off for four years. The money will be locked off in interest free deposit scheme for four years to be notified by the RBI under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme, 2016’.

Tags: demonetised currency, central government, old notes

Entertainment Gallery

As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
Alia Bhatt spent Christmas at an orphange in Mumbai, (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas at orphanage
Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jaitley pitches for irrigation projects for faster returns of investment

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Pledges made at past Vibrant Gujarat summits fulfilled: Corporates

Group President (corporate affairs), Reliance Industries, Parimal Nathwani

Note ban has hit SMEs really hard

The reason for this is that most transactions are done in cash as there is a shortage of bank branches in rural areas and where they do exist they are open on a day or two in a week.

Jet Airways to up capacity by 50 per cent on certain domestic, international routes

While the wide-body service between Mumbai-Chennai-Mumbai is slated to begin from January 15, the airline will commence its Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bangalore-Mumbai services from January 16.

Essar Oil posts record 2,162crore net profit in FY2015-16

The total throughput of the refinery stood at 19.1 million tonnes in 2015-16, compared to 20.49 million tonnes in the previous year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham