Business, In Other News

E-commerce firms to deduct TDS under GST

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 6:11 pm IST
Explaining the changes in the provision, experts said the proposal will increase the compliance burden on e-commerce operators.
e-commerce operators as they will have to deduct 2 per cent TCS and deposit it with the government.
 e-commerce operators as they will have to deduct 2 per cent TCS and deposit it with the government.

New Delhi: E-commerce operators like Flipkart and Snapdeal will have to deduct TDS (tax collected at source) while making payments to their suppliers, according to the new model GST law, which has done away with the definition of 'aggregator'.

Explaining the changes in the provision, experts said the proposal will increase the compliance burden on e-commerce operators as they will have to deduct 2 per cent TdS and deposit it with the government.

The measure, Nangia & Co Director Rajat Mohan said, will not increase the incidence of taxation on consumers as the supplier will get tax credit for the TCS. The model GST law provides for 1 per cent TDS to be deducted by the E-commerce operators. According to experts, this would mean that a similar amount will have to be levied on inter-state movement of goods, taking the total TCS deduction to 2 per cent although burden on consumers will not increase.

Mohan further said in case of return of goods by the consumer, the e-commerce companies will not have to deduct TDS as there is no actual sale. The draft model GST law does not provide any definition of 'aggregators', saying that the government would later come out with a notification specifying which type of businesses would be covered under the term.

Aggregators mainly include Ola, Uber and UrbanClap which work as platforms for providing transport and other services. The TDS provision will not apply to aggregators.

E-commerce companies will also have to file returns on the TDS deductions. The model law has defined 'electronic commerce' as supply of goods or services, including digital products, over electronic network. 'Electronic commerce operator' would mean those persons who own, operate or manage digital or electronic facility or platform for electronic commerce.

Tags: flipkart, snapdeal, gst law, e commerce sector
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: French 'Spiderman' climbs Barcelona sky scraper sans harness

The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings (Photo: Associated Press)
 

On hunting expedition: Son mistakes father for deer, shoots him dead

A 24-year-old man in the US shot dead his father during a hunting expedition, mistaking him for a deer. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Cricketers remember Phil Hughes on his death anniversary

On November 27, 2014, the talented Australian left-handed batsman Phil Hughes passed away. (Photo: AFP)
 

Single women find it easier to get an orgasm than those in relationships

It's better to be single and more playful (Photo: Pixabay)
 

North Korea's Kim Jong-un gets scientists to develop sex potion from sea urchins

The potion is said to be safe from side effects and is non addictive (Photo: AFP)
 

Watching too much porn causes sexually abusive behaviour among teens

UK has already announced strict security regulations for restricting access (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board sets up two advisory panels

Noted banker Uday Kotak

Note ban: ICICI Bank presses into service mobile branches

Since November 9, ICICI Bank has deployed mobile branches across 21 villages in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

IT underestimated hostile business climate, tech change speed: Pai

Infosys former CFO T V Mohandas Pai

Govt mulls higher VGF for planes with less than 20 seats

While unveiling UDAN scheme last month, the ministry had said viability gap funding (VGF) would be based on different stage lengths as well as the type of fixed wing aircraft.

AirAsia India mulls A320 aircraft option for UDAN

Along with increasing its fleet size to 10 planes, AirAsia India also expects to have a headcount of around 1,000 by the end of March next year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham