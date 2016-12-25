Business, In Other News

Pay to choose seats in domestic airlines, even for middle seat

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2016, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 3:17 pm IST
Charging extra for choice of seats in flights, including the middle ones, is a commonly accepted international practice.
In terms of the middle seats, only the front seven rows in the domestic economy cabin can be pre-reserved for a charge while such seats in the remaining 19 rows can be pre-reserved free of charge. (Photo: Representational Image)
 In terms of the middle seats, only the front seven rows in the domestic economy cabin can be pre-reserved for a charge while such seats in the remaining 19 rows can be pre-reserved free of charge. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Shell out a little more even if you want a middle seat in flights with airlines charging extra for preferred seats as they look to increase their ancillary revenues amid stiff competition.

With regulations permitting unbundling of various services offered by domestic carriers, choosing a particular seat, especially the window ones and those with more leg space, comes at extra cost.

Charging extra for choice of seats in flights, including the middle ones, is a commonly accepted international practice and is not something new. It also helps in adding to the ancillary revenues, aviation industry officials said.

Passengers give more preference for window and aisle seats as well as those having extra leg room, they added. A Jet Airways spokesperson said allowing guests to pre-reserve seats for a fee is a prevalent and commonly accepted industry practice by almost all major airlines, full service as well as low cost, in the world.

"It is also followed by domestic carriers in India and forms a part of a carrier's ancillary revenues, compliant with the DGCA guidelines," he said in a detailed response to queries about charging for preferred seats, including the middle ones.

According to him, in terms of the middle seats, only the front seven rows in the domestic economy cabin can be pre-reserved for a charge while such seats in the remaining 19 rows can be pre-reserved free of charge.

With increasing competition in the Indian aviation sector, which has been seeing over 20 per cent domestic passenger growth for nearly two years, airfares are relatively at lower levels.

Against this backdrop, airlines look at ways to increase their ancillary revenues, including by way of charging extra for preferred seats. Industry officials said that extra charge is levied for choosing middle and other seats mostly when a passenger makes a choice at the time of online booking or during web check in.

"The seats are assigned on a first come first served basis at the check in counter. A passenger who needs to select a seat can opt for web check in and block the seat and can also do it while booking flight tickets," a SpiceJet spokesperson said while responding to queries about charging for choice of middle seats.

Apart from SpiceMax seats, all seats are assigned free of charge at the check-in counter, he added. SpiceMax offers fliers with more facilities such as extra leg room at an extra cost.

When asked about the practice, a GoAir spokesperson said currently it is the "only airline to initiate the affordable seat selection offer with seat selection at the least available price from Rs 99 onwards".

Guests can pre-book the seats of their choice for a hassle free journey across all sectors offered by GoAir at the lowest available rates compared to other airlines, he added. "Seat select is a completely optional service, as within check-in window (24 hours before departure) any guest can select any seat in the cabin that is not already reserved, completely free of charge," Jet Airways spokesperson said.

JetPrivilege Platinum and Gold members can pre-reserve their preferred seat free of charge. An IndiGo spokesperson declined to comment for the story.National carrier Air India charges for preferred seats such as window ones but passengers do not have to pay for choosing middle seats, according to an Air India official.

In May this year, the airline extended the facility of preferred seat selection to cover flights operated to SAARC countries, Saudi Arabia and all domestic routes. It was already available for most of its international flights.

These seats which can be availed by a passenger in exchange of payment provide comfort of extra leg space and that of deplaning much faster upon arrival, as per a circular issued by Air India in this regard in May.

Tags: domestic airlines, dgca, spicejet

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several trips across the world in 2016, mostly covering the Asian countries including Afghanistan and Japan.

Yearender 2016: Where did Narendra Modi go this year?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the night of November 8, declared Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes illegal tender. The decision caused inconvenience to people across India, but they tried to ease the pain in different and sometimes humorous ways.

Yearender 2016: The lighter side of demonetisation
Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.
 

Video: Virat Kohli and Co. take the Mannequin Challenge and own it

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team took up the viral internet challenge to celebrate their 4-0 series victory against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Social media comes together to stop pregnant Delhi girl from ending life

People sent love for her from across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.
 

Watch: Modi's sweet birthday message to Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday

FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Did Salman Khan blast at Varun Dhawan for checking out Katrina Kaif?

No sane person would want to mess with Bhai now, will they? (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RBI refuses to disclose deliberations of its Board on demonetisation

Reserve Bank of India

Companies must drop retro tax cases to avail settlement scheme: CBDT

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that for any company to avail of the settlement, it has to withdraw writ petitions pending before any court against imposition of retrospective taxation and furnish proof of the same.

NITI Aayog prepares list to sell majority stake

Niti Aayog

Mahindra & Mahindra to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 26,500 from January

The Mumbai-based company sells a range of passenger vehicles ranging from KUV100 to premium SUV Rexton, priced between Rs 4.58 lakh to around Rs 24.86 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

India Inc nets Rs 6.3 lakh crore from markets, bets big on bonds

Fresh capital collected from equity market stands at nearly Rs 80,000 crore for 2016, which mostly came from preferential share allotments to promoters and initial public offerings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham