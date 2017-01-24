Business, In Other News

RBI says don't know how much fake currency was deposited in banks

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
RBI had earlier refused to reveal about consultation it undertook before announcing demonetisation.
Reserve Bank of India
New Delhi: There is no record available of the fake currency which has been detected in the demonetised notes deposited in banks, Reserve Bank of India has said.

Responding to an RTI inquiry from Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali seeking to know the extent of fake currency found in demonetised notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 deposited in banks till December 10, 2016, the RBI has said no information is available with it.

Earlier, RBI had refused to disclose information about consultation undertaken before the demonetisation move was announced by the Prime Minister on November 8. Even Prime Minister's Office had refused to disclose if Chief Economic Advisor and Finance Minister were consulted before the decision was announced.

