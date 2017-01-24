 BREAKING !  :  Kamal Haasan during the press conference on Tuesday. Jallikattu violence: Kamal demands explanation over cops committing arson
 
Business, In Other News

Former IDBI chairman, KFA CFO arrested in Vjay Mallya loan case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Those arrested include the then chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal and former CFO of Kingfisher Airlines A. Raghunathan, CBI sources said.
The arrests were followed by searches at 11 places including Mallya's residence in the national capital.
 The arrests were followed by searches at 11 places including Mallya's residence in the national capital.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a former chairman and three other ex-officials of IDBI Bank along with four former executives of Kingfisher airlines in connection with the Vijay Mallya loan default case.

Those arrested include the then chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal and former CFO of Kingfisher Airlines A. Raghunathan, CBI sources said.

They said three more former executives of the airlines and three more former officials of IDBI Bank were also taken into custody.

The arrests were followed by searches at 11 places including Mallya's residence in the national capital, three floors of UB towers in Bengaluru and residences of Aggarwal and  Raghunathan among others. UB Group issued a statement in Bengaluru confirming the visit of CBI team.     

Tags: cbi, idbi bank

Nation Gallery

In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Baba Radmev shows Olympic wrestling champ how it's done!
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 best Android call recorders you should try

Many handsets, mostly Chinese brands, come with a built-in recording feature, while major brands such as Samsung, LG, Google, HTC, Moto, etc do not have this option and you have to install a third-party app.
 

China: Rat tied up and ‘shamed’ for stealing rice

The post-it read ‘I dare not do it again.’ (Photo: Weibo)
 

Salman Khan introduces a little champ for Kabir Khan's Tubelight

Matin and Salman look super adorable together.
 

Search 'a**hole' on Twitter, Donald Trump appears

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

US man bites ear off another man during argument over Donald Trump

Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.
 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GJF wants 5 per cent import tax;PAN card limit to Rs 5 lakh for Budget

GJF said they should also reduce the import duty on gold from the current 10 per cent to at least 5 per cent.

Trai suggests Aadhaar E-KYC

Trai proposed to telecom department (DoT) that this should be done in a phased manner but within a defined timeframe.

Oil slips as US drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts

US oil production has risen by more than 6 percent since mid-2016, though it remains 7 percent below the 2015 peak. (Photo: AP)

Changes to tax regime likely

The research desk at SBI said that it expects an increase in personal income tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Trai proposes Aadhaar e-KYC for existing mobile users too

As per the suggestions, Subscribers may have to be given some sops in terms of free talk-time or data to encourage them to undergo the e-KYC process.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham