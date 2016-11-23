Business, In Other News

Bank employees insist RBI Governor must resign

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2016, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 1:21 pm IST
Bank unions are adamant on their demand for the former's resignations as well as lockdown of the apex bank.
RBI Governer Urjit Patel
 RBI Governer Urjit Patel

New Delhi: Holding RBI Governor Urjit Patel responsible for ineffective handling of the crisis post the demonetisation drive, All India Bank Employees Association vice-president Vishwas Utagi on Wednesday said that bank unions are adamant on their demand for the former's resignations as well as lockdown of the apex bank.

Questioning the failure of the RBI as the regulatory system, Utagi said that Patel, who hasn't uttered a word till now, should resign with immediate effect.

"Since two weeks, the bank employees are working from eight in the morning till midnight including weekends. Still, there are truckloads of work to do. There has been absolutely no cooperation from the RBI's side," Utagi told ANI.

"It added to the mess by banning cooperative banks from exchanging old notes or accepting deposits," he added.

Citing the present situation as a clear mess, Utagi further said that there have been in total ten lakh employees at various banks who are working in and out in a situation where there are inadequate cash counting machines, fake notes detection machines and manpower security personnel.

The All India Bank Employees Association vice-president's assertion come as a united opposition is cornering the government in Parliament and demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the rationale behind imposing such a decision.

Tags: all india bank employees association, rbi governor, urjit patel, demonetisation drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly. I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
 

Video: Barack Obama praises Ellen DeGeneres for her contribution to gay rights

Obama lauded her courage for coming out (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer and Vaani's Befikre Bhangra in Khulke Dulke is a colourful delight

Screengrabs from the video
 

Exclusive:‘Kahaani 2’ makers think ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ is no threat, release date a plan?

A still from 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. 'Kahaani 2' was supposed to release on November 25, same day as SRK-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi, but the producers changed it to December 2 as the Bhatt family is 'like family to them'.
 

Tubelight diaries: Kabir Khan recreates Manali's charm in Mumbai for Salman

Salman Khan snapped with his co-star Zhu Zhu.
 

Indian-American boy wins $100K in top US quiz show

Sharath won the game by the slimmest of margins: one dollar, a media release said. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Demonetisation: Online health services see surge in traffic

The number of consults from India has increased 2.25 times since the demonetisation. (Photo: Representational Image)

Railways waives off service tax for booking online tickets

IRCTC in the wake of demonetisation drive has done away with service tax charges on online bookings done through its website till 31st of December.

Telecoms waive SMS charges for banking

This SMS based banking services is used to avail banking services including checking balance, withdrawals, deposits and peer-to-peer-transfer.

Banks retain negative outlook: Fitch

Agency believes that India’s sovereign credit profile would benefit from an improvement in government finances, which currently stand out as a major weakness.

2,071 businessmen owe Rs 3.89 lakh crore

RBI has permitted write-offs at the head office level while recovery efforts are still continued at the branch level.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham