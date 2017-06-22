Business, Companies

US ex-staff files lawsuit against Infosys, alleges racial discrimination

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Employee Erin Green joined Infosys in 2011 as head of immigration in United States.
Bengaluru: India’s second largest IT services company, Infosys has landed in a fresh trouble with its former head of immigration, Erin Green filing a lawsuit against the firm, alleging employee discrimination and retaliation by the senior management.

According to media reports, Mr Green was asked to leave the IT giant last year. The former employee joined Infosys in 2011 as the head of immigration in the US.

However, the lawsuit has been filed against the company on June 19.
When reached out to Infosys for a comment, the company’s spokesperson said, “We would not like to comment on the ongoing litigation.”

The latest allegation against the IT bellwether has come as a major embarrassment as it gears up to follow President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” policy. The company had recently announced to hire 10,000 Americans to woo Trump’s government.

