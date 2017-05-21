Business, In Other News

Hyderabad: Deccan Chronicle special on the future of oil prices wins award

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2017, 3:16 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 4:38 am IST
Mr. Umamaheshwar won the award in the financial markets category for his special,The Great Fall of Black Gold.
Deccan Chronicle Business Editor S. Umamaheshwar (left) with Piramal Enterprises Ltd. & Shriram Capital Ltd chairman Ajay Piramal (centre) and Sanlam Group CEO Ian Kirk after receiving the award for best story in the financial markets category, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Deccan Chronicle business editor S. Uma-maheshwar was presented the Shriram award for excellence in financial journalism in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mr Umamaheshwar won the award in the financial markets category for his special, ‘The Great Fall of Black Gold,’ (Deccan Chronicle, January 13) that discussed the reasons for the plunge in global oil prices, how cheaper crude would help the Indian economy and its impact on the global economy.

The feature traced the historical and economic reasons that led to the fall of crude prices by $108 per barrel from the 2008 levels to $31.56 on January 12.

The articles in the feature predicted that a range of developments including focus on reducing the speed of climate change, introduction of energy efficient technologies and increased availability of fuel cell technology would further reduce demand for crude oil.

The jury comprised Mr Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Ltd; Mr Srinivasan K. Swamy, chairman and managing director, R.K. Swamy BBDO; Ms Ashu Suyash, MD and chief executive officer, CRISIL; Mr Adit Jain, chairman, IMA Asia; and  eminent journalists Swa-minathan S. Aiyar, T.N. Ninan and R Jagannathan.

The Institute for Finan-cial Management and Research Chennai, played an important role in the selections. The winners were selected from over 2,200 nominations. The winners and runners up in four different categories were felicitated by Mr Ajay Piramal, chairman, Shriram Capital Ltd. 

