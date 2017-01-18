Business, In Other News

Arun Jaitley may hike tax on services in Budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 18, 2017, 2:16 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 2:16 am IST
The service tax includes the Swachh Bharat and Krishi Kalyan cesses.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley may choose to hike service tax in the forthcoming Union Budget by one per cent, a move that may boost the government’s revenue collection but will hit the middle class hard while it is still trying to recover from the shock of demonetisation.

The service tax of 15 per cent is now imposed on all services except a small negative list. Any increase will push up the prices of mobile services, train and flight tickets, eating out, insurance premiums, cost of under-construction flats and DTH, among many others.

The service tax includes the Swachh Bharat and Krishi Kalyan cesses.

The idea, sources said, is to bring service tax, now at 15 per cent, closer to the GST rate of 18 per cent. This, they claim, will help in the transition from one tax regime to another. “The proposal is on the table and is being discussed. All pros and cons of changing the tax rate months before the implementation of GST are now being considered,” a source said.

Some experts note that consumers will face a steep hike in some cases, like restaurant bills, which are subject to both service tax and VAT, imposed by states. Both VAT and service tax will be subsumed in the GST when it comes into force.

An increase in service tax in the Union Budget on February 1 will provide additional revenue to the Centre till GST is rolled out, possibly in July — a boon — as there has been a dip in revenues due to demonetisation.

Tags: finance minister arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
 

'Our army can reach Delhi in 48 hours', says Chinese media; gets trolled on Twitter

Chinese media claimed that its military can reach New Delhi in merely 48 hours in case a war broke out between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Finance ministry puts new circular on hold

Arun Jaitley

EPFO pensioners can give digital life certificate till Feb 28

The EPFO has already joined the vast network of over 2 lakh common services centers (CSC) to widen its reach.

Solar energy can help in poverty alleviation: Piyush Goyal

Power Minister Piyush Goyal

Continue plans to reduce public debt, deficit: IMF

Tao said Asia is expected to continue to make the largest contribution to growth in the world, by generating around two thirds of global growth.

RBI may consider a rate cut in first half of this year: DBS

Beyond a rate cut in the first half of this year, the scope for further rate cuts are unlikely largely owing to risks from oil prices, GST implementation, growth pick-up
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham