Business, In Other News

None of mobile payment apps in India fully secure: Qualcomm

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2016, 7:51 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 7:52 am IST
Qualcomm is now approaching digital payments companies for using secure environment for processing payments on mobile phone.
Qualcomm leads mobile chipset market globally with 37 per cent share.
 Qualcomm leads mobile chipset market globally with 37 per cent share.

New Delhi: While government is pushing for digital payments through mobile phones, chipset maker Qualcomm said that wallets and mobile banking applications in India are not using hardware level security which can make online transactions more secure.

"You will be surprised because most of the banking or wallet apps around the world don't use hardware security. They actually run completely in Android mode and users password can be stolen.

Users use fingerprint which might be captured ... in India that is the case for most of all digital wallets and mobile banking apps," Qualcomm Senior Director Product Management Sy Choudhury told reporters here.

He said that even most famous digital payment application in India is not using hardware level security. "Reason we are saying that none of them is using it because we work with OEMs (original equipment makers)," Choudhury said.

As per market research firm Strategy Analytics, Qualcomm leads mobile chipset market globally with 37 per cent share. "Everyone is getting connected, everyone is getting authenticated by device. How do you know that your device is getting ready for demonetisation? When you download a mobile banking app you don't know if it is using hardware security or not," Choudhury said.

He said that Qualcomm is now approaching digital payments companies for using secure environment for processing payments on mobile phone. "We are providing secure execution environment in the chipsets. This layer separates transactions on mobile phone from operating system.

This checks any malware from effecting transactions," Choudhury said. He said that Qualcomm is also coming up with new feature in its mobile chipsets from 2017 that verify user with payment gateway using unique features like device id, phone manufacturer signature, Android version in the phone, root kit of operating system, location and time, which will be nearly impossible to duplicate.

"Device attestation feature will start shipping in 2017. For end users it should be available by end of 2017," Choudhury said. The company has partnered with software security company Avast to generate alerts for users in case their mobile phones are infected with virus or malware.

Choudhury lauded India's Aadhaar authentication system. "Aadhaar initiated by Indian government, the path that it is moving now with digital version of Aadhaar is far ahead then most government in the entire world," Choudhury said.

Tags: qualcomm, digital payment, mobile wallet service
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

93.11 per cent of shareholders vote to remove Cyrus Mistry as director of TCS

Ouster Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry

Preserve CCTV records at bank branches

Agencies are seizing new notes across the country everyday even as common people are struggling to withdraw money from banks and ATMs.

Cash crunch sees longer waiting times at ATMS

RBI has said that it is putting more cash into the system, it is still nowhere near the trillions of rupees it sucked out of the system.

Tata Sons buys addtional stake worth Rs 2,430 crore in Tata Motors

Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata

Retail inflation hits multi-year low of 3.63 per cent following demonetisation

Retail inflation was at 5.41 per cent in November 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham