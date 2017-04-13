Business, In Other News

Fuel prices to be revised daily in Hyderabad from August

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Oil marketing companies have reportedly indicated this to petroleum dealers.
The firms are set to launch daily revision of fuel prices from May 1 in five cities on a pilot basis and later extend the same to the entire country.
Hyderabad: The revision of fuel prices on a daily basis is expected to come into force in Hyderabad from August. Oil marketing companies have reportedly indicated this to petroleum dealers. The firms are set to launch daily revision of fuel prices from May 1 in five cities on a pilot basis and later extend the same to the entire country. Only Vizag figures from the Telugu states on the list of cities selected for the pilot project. The second phase is expected to be launched in August wherein the new system of daily revision of fuel prices will be extended to a  other cities, including Hyderabad.

There are over 500 petrol pumps in the city and on the outskirts, which are expected to be covered under the second phase. However, city petroleum dealers sought six months’ time to implement daily revision of fuel prices, saying there was still a gap of nearly 40 per cent in automation of fuel dispensing machines. This is a pre-requisite for daily revision. Rajiv Amaram, president of Telangana Petroleum Dealers' Association, said: “Only 60 per cent of fuel-dispensing machines are automated. The automation of all petrol pumps is required to implement daily revision of fuel prices. It requires a lot of investment for automation. It will be difficult for all dealers to go for automation within three-four months.”

Mr. Amaram said each dealer would have to invest up to Rs 40 lakh for automation and it would be difficult to mobilise such a huge investment within a short time. The automation of petrol pumps in other parts of Telangana will be tougher. For fewer than 40 per cent of fuel-dispensing machines in districts are automated. There are over 1,500 pumps in districts, of which about 550 are automated. Revised rates will automatically be updated in all petrol pumps from the oil companies’ headquarters in Mumbai in automated dispensing machines.

Tags: fuel prices

