Business, In Other News

Limits on cash withdrawal from savings bank account removed from today

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Reserve Bank of India had earlier removed cash withdrawal limits from ATMs from February 1.
Last month, the RBI had issued a notification saying that the withdrawal limit of cash from savings bank accounts will be relaxed to Rs. 50,000 from February 20 and there would be no restrictions from March 13.
 Last month, the RBI had issued a notification saying that the withdrawal limit of cash from savings bank accounts will be relaxed to Rs. 50,000 from February 20 and there would be no restrictions from March 13.

New Delhi: All restrictions on cash withdrawal from savings bank account have been removed from today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced about it last month.Earlier, it had removed cash withdrawal limits from ATMs from February 1.

Last month, the RBI had issued a notification saying that the withdrawal limit of cash from savings bank accounts will be relaxed to Rs. 50,000 from February 20 and there would be no restrictions from March 13.

The Central Bank had put curbs on cash withdrawals and set a withdrawal limit from the ATMs and from bank accounts after the announcement the decision to demonetise old Rs. 500 and 1,000 currency notes on November 8 last year.

Tags: reserve bank of india, savings account
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I-T faces CAG’s wrath on fake sales

CAG in its report pointed out that the I-T department is primarily responsible for combating the menace of black money in the country.

Gold recycling plan fails

The plan was for holders of idle gold to lodge it with banks in return for interest and cash at redemption.

Solar capacity grows over 3 folds to 10K mw in three years

Government is targeting 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy capacity by 2022.

India, Iran need to take swift steps to bolster trade: FIEO

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Gold imports fall sharply post-demonetisation

The sudden decision to demonetise the old high value notes led to a massive cash crunch in the country impacting demand.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham