search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

PNB scam: RBI starts special audit of public sector banks

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Many of the willful default cases have their roots in trade finance, the sources said.
Reserve Bank of India
 Reserve Bank of India

New Delhi: Rattled by spate of banking frauds, RBI has initiated special audit of state-owned lenders with focus on trade financing activities, especially relating to issuance of letters of undertakings (LoUs) by them, sources said.

In addition, the RBI has asked all banks for details of the LoUs they had written, including the amounts outstanding, and whether the banks had pre-approved credit limits or kept enough cash on margin before issuing the guarantees.

 

Most of the big banking frauds which were unearthed in the recent past, including the one perpetuated by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associates, pertain to trade finance. Also, many of the willful default cases have their roots in trade finance, the sources said.  

In view of the recent Rs 12,646-crore PNB scam, done through fraudulent issuance of LoUs by connivance of the bank’s staff, it was pertinent for the regulator RBI to examine the issue of trade finance which also included issuance of letter of credit and LoUs, sources said.

Soon after Nirav Modi case came to light, the CBI registered a case against a Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporter Dwarka Das Seth International for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce. Dwarka Das Seth International availed various credit facilities from OBC between 2007-12.

Also, in the Bank of Baroda fraud case of 2015, two Delhi-based businessmen cheated it of Rs 6,000 crore by using the trade finance mechanism.

Tags: oriental bank of commerce, pnb scam, nirav modi, rbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
 

Google is modifying its search bar on its mobile site

Google released this year Android P Preview version to Pixel users recently.
 

Aishwarya ‘snubbed’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘ode to women’, Twiteratti furious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in 2007.
 

The art of Mixology: Masterpiece in a glass

While one may think of preparing a drink as a cakewalk for a bartender, mixology involves a good chemistry of ingredients to dish out innovative and classic cocktails. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Parents fear social media more than drugs, alcohol or smoking: Study

Parent's number one concern was education and study stress among their children. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5/5T to get Android 8.1 update soon

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, which got launched recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

16.65 crore PAN, 87.79 crore bank A/c linked to Aadhaar: Govt

Govt has mandated submission of 12-digit unique identity number Aadhaar by every bank account holder by Mar 31, 2018.

Rs 2.30 lakh crore NPAs written off in 5 years

Reserve Bank of India

Air India’s debt to be split: Jayant Sinha

MoS (civil aviation) Jayant Sinha at the Wings India exhibition in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo:Gandhi)

Chopper service in emergency

The helicopter is equipped with a medical equipment wall with 2xuniversal rails to carry medical device retainer with several oxygen, pressured air and electrical outlets.

Wings India turns a flop show

Aircraft parked at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad during Wings India on Thursday. The biennial event has attracted only 12 smaller aircraft with a seating capacity of two and 19. None of the major commercial aircraft are showcased. (Photo:Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham