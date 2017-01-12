Business, In Other News

Trump says declined USD 2 billion business deal in Dubai

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Trump announced through his attorney that he is turning over his business to his two sons - Don and Eric.
Hussein Damack and US President Donald Trump
 Hussein Damack and US President Donald Trump

New York: Less than 10 days before entering the White House, US President-elect Donald Trump, who has built a massive real estate empire, today said that he declined a business deal worth USD 2 billion in Dubai even though he is not obliged to do so as president.

"Over the weekend, I was offered USD 2 billion to do a deal in Dubai with a very, very, very amazing man, a great, great developer from the Middle East, Hussein Damack, a friend of mine, great guy," Trump said here.

Trump announced through his attorney that he is turning over his business to his two sons - Don and Eric. Trump asserted that he is doing all this even though under current law, he can run his business and be president as well.

"I didn't have to turn it down, because as you know, I have a no conflict situation because I'm president. I didn't know about that until about three months ago, but it's a nice thing to have," he said, adding that he does not want to take advantage of something.

"I have something that others don't have, Vice President Pence also has it. I don't think he'll need it, I have a feeling he's not going to need it. But I have no conflict of interest provision as president," Trump said.

Trump said he does not like the way that looks, but he would be able to do that if he wanted to. "I would be the only one to be able to do that. You can't do that in any other capacity. But as president, I could run the Trump organization, great, great company, and the country.

I'd do a very good job, but I don't want to do that," he said. Responding to questions, Trump refused to release his tax returns as they are under audit. "I'm not releasing the tax returns because as you know, they're under audit. The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, OK They're the only ones who ask," he told the reporter who asked the question.

In the news conference, Trump's lawyer Sheri Dillon also briefed reporters on details of how Trump's businesses would be handled during his term as president. "President-elect Trump wants the American public to rest assured that all of his efforts are directed to pursuing the people's business and not his own," she said.

Dillon said Trump's investments and business assets commonly known as the Trump Organisation, comprising hundreds of entities, have all been or will be conveyed to a trust prior to January 20.

Tags: donald trump, trump investment

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Udi Udi Jaye from SRK’s Raees is perfect song for Makar Sakranti

Screenrgrabs from the video of 'Udi Udi Jaye' song from 'Raees'.
 

HTC to unveil 'U' phones today, U Ultra to sport dual displays

HTC U Ultra will be featuring a secondary display. (Photo: Techastic)
 

Molested on their way to Hampi, Hyderabad girls teach pervert a lesson

Image for representational purpose only (Photo: file)
 

Trump news conference sets worldwide social media afire

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Ravi Shastri over Sourav Ganguly snub

Mohammad Azharuddin, who is vying for the president’s post at the Hyderabad Cricket Association, was not pleased with Ravi Ravi Shastri excluding Sourav Ganguly from the list of best Indian captains. (Photo: AP)
 

'You are fake news': Donald Trump tells CNN reporter

US President-elect Donald Trump while speaking at the press conference on Wednesday(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Don’t pay service charge, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Phot

Gold price jumps on global cues

Analysts say elections over the course of the year in France, the Netherlands and Germany are likely to create political tensions in the EU and support gold.

India Inc sees lower revenues

Finance minister Arun Jaitley addressing a seminar on GST during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Firms not sure about e-security

Among threats, the majority (54 per cent) believes that cyber-attacks are primarily targeted at defacing or disrupting organisations while 51 per cent believe such attacks are aimed at stealing intellectual property or data.

Service charge on food, drinks unfair trade practice: Paswan

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham