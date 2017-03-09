Business, In Other News

New Rs 10 notes with more security coming soon

PTI
Published Mar 9, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi series-2005 to carry inset letter 'L' on both number panels, bearing signature of Governor Urjit Patel.
Among other features, numerals on both the panels will be in ascending size from left to right.
 Among other features, numerals on both the panels will be in ascending size from left to right.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank (RBI) will soon issue Rs 10 denomination notes with enhanced security features for circulation. The RBI today said the banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series-2005 are to carry inset letter 'L' on both number panels, bearing the signature of Governor Urjit Patel.

The year of printing, 2017, will be on the reverse of the note. Among other features, numerals on both the panels will be in ascending size from left to right.

The first three alpha-numeric characters (prefix) will remain constant in size. "All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the central bank said in a notification.

Tags: reserve bank of india, rupee 10 note, demonetisated note
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

RBI Deputy Governor Viral V Acharya

Note ban impact on GDP may be seen this quarter: RBI

Acharya said that impact of notes ban would only be temporary and bring informal sector into mainstream economy.
07 Mar 2017 10:32 AM
The bench considered the argument that the RBI's last ordinance, which permits persons who were outside India during the stipulated period to deposit banned currency till March 31, is a breach of assurances given by the Prime Minister and the RBI. (Photo: File)

Why did Govt, RBI go back on promised deadline to deposit old notes, asks SC

A plea in the SC alleged that people were not being allowed to deposit banned currency notes till March 31 as promised.
06 Mar 2017 2:34 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caution: Everything Smart can be hacked!

The kind and the scale of these cyber weapons was such that even the CIA lost control of majority of its hacking arsenal which includes state of the art malware, viruses, Trojans and weaponised zero day exploits which can be worth millions of dollars each in dark web.
 

Study sheds light on three categories of porn viewers

A large number of the participants were women (Photo: AFP)
 

Potatoes can be grown on Mars: study

CIP has tapped into that capacity by breeding potato clones that tolerate conditions such as soil salinity and drought.
 

Fan blocks the path of MS Dhoni’s Hummer outside Ranchi airport

At the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, a fan accosted Dhoni, blocking his Hummer, as the 35-year-old was making his way from the airport to his home. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couple having sex in the open don't want to do it in bed anymore

They do this to keep excitement in their relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
 

It's 'anarchy': ICC slammed over Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith DRS controversy

Virat Kohli accused his counterpart Steve Smith of abusing the Decision Review System (DRS) during the second Test. (Photo: BCCI / AP / PTI / Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Some Indian banks risk skipping coupon payments: Fitch Ratings

India's banks have been burdened by a surge in bad loans and falling profit, increasing their capital needs.

ICEX expects to resume operations by March-end

Indian Commodity Exchange

NextGen women to match men in salary

The study includes findings from 29 countries and inputs from more than 28,000 women and men, including undergraduates.

Gold sales won’t fall any more, says WGC

According to WGC, Indian consumers are likely to buy between 650 tonnes and 750 tonnes of gold in 2017.

Men earn 67 per cent more than women in India: report

Gender equality is an essential element of an inclusive workplace and this extends to pay. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham