India bars 'unruly' passengers from flying for three months to over two years

Published Sep 8, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
Concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and aircraft, and not just on security threat.
New rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well. (Representatonal Image)
New Delhi: India has issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour, the government said on Friday.

The government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.

The new rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said in a statement, adding that unruly behaviour has been categorised in three levels - verbal, physical and life threatening.

“The concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and the aircraft, and not just on the security threat,” the government said.

Tags: unruly passengers, ban, no-fly list, air india, government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




