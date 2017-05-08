 LIVE !  :  David Warner and Rohit Sharma are looking to register the wins in their last few league-stage games in IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI) Live, SRH vs MI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, Kieron Pollard departs
 
Business, In Other News

Maternity benefit also covers those already on leave: Govt

PTI
Published May 8, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
The amended Act requires every establishment with 50 or more employees to provide creche facilities within a prescribed distance.
Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
 Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

New Delhi: The labour ministry today clarified that the employees already on maternity leave will be eligible for enhanced paid leave under the amended Maternity Benefit Act, which came into force on April 1.

The amended Maternity Benefit Act was enforced on April 1, 2017. There was a confusion that whether the employees already on maternity leave would get the benefit under amended law or not.

"Having received further queries and to remove doubts, it is further clarified that it is mandatory on the part of employers to extend the benefit of enhanced maternity leave to those women workers who were already on maternity leave on the date of enforcement of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 i.e. as on April 1, 2017," Labour Ministry said in a statement.

The amended Act requires every establishment with 50 or more employees to provide creche facilities within a prescribed distance. According to the statement, the government has notified the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 on March 28, 2017 and the provisions of the Amendment Act have come into force with effect from April 1, 2017, except those relating to creche facility {Section 4(1)} which would come into force from July 1, 2017.

Explaining further, the ministry said, "Keeping in view queries received from various quarters, the ministry on April 12, 2017, had issued certain clarifications on various provisions of Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017.

One of the clarifications issued by the ministry stated that the enhanced maternity benefit, as modified by the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) bill, 2016 can be extended to women who are already under maternity leave at the time of enforcement of this Amendment Act.

Earlier this year, Parliament had passed the amendment bill to change Maternity Benefit Act to enhance the maximum paid maternity leave for employees under the law to 26 weeks from 12 weeks.  

Tags: labour ministry, maternity benefit act, paid leave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Be a soldier, don't forward malicious content on Twitter, FB: Govt

Of late, social meidia, like Facebook and Twitter, has become a tool to spread malicious content.

No cut & paste of farm tech; want to help India adapt: Israel

Israel has set up 27 Centres of Excellences in various parts of India.

Hinduja brothers top UK wealth list

With an estimated fortune of £16.2 billion, a massive £3.2 billion hike in their fortunes over the previous year as Britain’s wealthy “kept calm and carried on making billions” amidst the uncertainty over Brexit.

Trai to roll out new app to rate call quality

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Govt signs MoAs to purchase 1,000 MW wind power

With the success of first wind auction scheme, MNRE today launched the scheme for another round of wind auction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham