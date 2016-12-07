Business, In Other News

Mistry a 'disruptive influence’ and can make companies 'dysfunctional': Tata

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2016, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 9:19 pm IST
Ratan Tata's strong remarks come ahead of EGMs of six Tata group firms called to remove Cyrus Mistry as director.
Ratan Tata and Cyrus mistry
 Ratan Tata and Cyrus mistry

Mumbai: Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday told shareholders that the continued presence of the ousted executive in respective boards is a serious "disruptive influence" and can make the companies "dysfunctional".

Ratan Tata's strong remarks come ahead of EGMs of six Tata group firms called to remove Cyrus Mistry as director.

In a letter to the shareholders seeking their support to the special resolution moved by Tata Sons to remove Mistry as director, Tata said Mistry was removed as the chairman as Tata Sons board lost confidence in him and his ability to lead the conglomerate.

He also said the "deliberated action" to remove Mistry by the Tata Sons board was taken after relationship with him steadily deteriorated and "several attempts to remediate went unheeded".

Tata said Mistry was appointed as a director of various Tata group companies only as a corollary to his being the chairman of Tata Sons.

"The right step would have been for him to resign as director. Unfortunately, he has not yet done so and his continued presence as a director is a serious disruptive influence on these company boards, which can make the company dysfunctional, particularly given his open hostility towards the primary promoter, Tata Sons," Tata wrote.

He further said Mistry was offered an opportunity to step down voluntarily from the chairman position, which he rejected.

Justifying the move to sack Mistry, Tata said: "...the Board of Tata Sons lost confidence in him and in his ability to lead the Tata group in the future."

This deliberated action by the Tata Sons board was taken after several attempts to remediate went unheeded.

"As a final step he was offered an opportunity to step down voluntarily from the Chairman position, which he rejected and said that it should be taken up at the Board," Tata said, adding this was done and Mistry was replaced.

Following special resolution moved by Tata Sons to remove Mistry as director, TCS has called an EGM on December 13, Indian Hotels Co Ltd on December 20, Tata Steel on December 21, Tata Motors on December 22, Tata Chemicals on December 23 and Tata Power on December 26.There were no immediate comments from the Mistry camp.

Seeking support from the shareholders, Tata said as a promoter Tata Sons constantly evaluates new business opportunities and invests in creating new enterprises.

"Some of these investments have been hugely successful -- TCS, Jaguar Land Rover while some others like Tata Steel Europe have taken time to be profitable. Our approach has been to support and fund these businesses during their development and growth phases," Tata said.

Taking a dig at Mistry's steps to sell assets of Tata Steel UK, Tata said the group exits the business only when it believes "it is unviable", he added.

"In every situation our capital allocation, decisions are always based on maximising long term shareholder returns viz return on capital employed, return on equity and free cash flows. So there has always been and will continue to be a strong alignment of interests between us and the minority shareholders," Tata wrote.

Tags: tata sons, ratan tata, cyrus mistry

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted at various places in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Shraddha and Katrina look beautiful as they step out
Akshay Kumar displayed his acrobatic skills as he made an apperance with Sajid Nadiadwala on the show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' which is hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is quite the acrobat as he bonds with Sajids on chat show
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani stylishly promote Befikre in Delhi
Karan Johar, Shalmali Kholgade, Badhshah and Shekhar Ravjiani were snapped as they launched the singing-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' which they will be judging. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Badshah, Shekhar, Shalmali launch new music reality show
Amitabh Bachchan launched Himesh Reshammiya's new album which also features a track sung by Iulia Vantur on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Iulia Vantur launch Himesh Reshammiya's new album
Several Bollywood celebrities were present at an kids' choice awards show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Varun, Alia, Tiger have fun at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virender Sehwag figures in his own favourites list

Sehwag's humorous posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is a much talked about phenomenon now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli’s tweet defending Anushka Sharma is 2016’s golden tweet

Virat Kohli tweet supporting Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was declared as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2016. (Photo: PTI)
 

American author slammed for suggesting London has gone 'all Islamic'

She said she hadn't been to London in 20 years (Photo: Twitter)
 

They (Raees makers) are following us. I would have never done this: Rakesh Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan and hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.
 

Is Kylie Jenner the new Kim Kardashian of the Internet?

(Photo: Kylie Jenner's Instagram)
 

Ranveer to have his own wax statue, first amongst contemporaries to get one

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release on December 09. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nobel economics winner Hart worried about Trump's economy plans

Nobel economics prize laureate Oliver Hart

Demonetisation effect: Money supply growth may decline by 3%

As per D&B, while demonetisation would cause short term pain across the board, it is largely anticipated to have far reaching impact on the Indian economy in the mid to long term.

Big question mark on US stand on COP21 deal, says Pradhan

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Demonetisation not done in haste, says RBI Governor

RBI Governor, Urjit Patel speaks during a presss conference announcing the RBI monetary policy in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex falls 156 pts, post RBI policy review, banks hit hard

The wider Nifty hit a low of 8,077.50 before recovering partially to settle at 8,102.05, down 41.10 points or 0.50 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham