Finance Ministry warns staff: Don’t criticise Centre, policies

Published Feb 7, 2017, 12:47 am IST
It warns of disciplinary action if they criticise the government or its policies.
The order came at a time when associations representing employees of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) are protesting against certain decisions taken by the GST Council.
New Delhi: Coming down on associations denouncing GST, the finance ministry has warned employees of  disciplinary action if they criticise the government or its policies.

“Instructions have been issued in the past wherein it has been impressed upon all concerned to refrain from commenting adversely on the government and its policies,” finance ministry said in a recent order. It said failing to comply with its instructions “may lead to appropriate action (including disciplinary action)”.

It pointed to an order which said that services associations shall not by any act or assist in doing of any act, which if done by government servant, would contravene the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

