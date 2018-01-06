search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

1 out of 10 people receive false tax e-filing mails

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 6, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 3:08 am IST
One of the first things a cyber criminal does is to extract identification and security details of an individual.
Frauds get details of the customers’ account details from various sources, including the bank staff itself, and many other sources for mobile numbers.
 Frauds get details of the customers’ account details from various sources, including the bank staff itself, and many other sources for mobile numbers.

Hyderabad: Taxmen have always been after your money, but he is legit. Somebody else is also after your hard-earned money and he happens to be a crook. ‘E-filing’ of income-tax returns is the latest in phishing scams authored by these crooks. So rampant is the incidence of late that one out of every 10 mail users have reported receiving emails from fraudsters claiming to be from the ‘Board of Income-Tax’, say Cyber Crime officials.

One of the first things a cyber criminal does is to extract identification and security details of an individual. The mail asks for details of the user’s bank account. A typical deceptive mail begins by telling the individual tax payer that an account audit was conducted on January 4, 2018 and the review revealed that the tax assessee is entitled to a tax refund of Rs (XXXX). The amount differs in subsequent mails ostensibly to give the impression that there was some tax accumulation and reconciliation going on for the year 2017.  The mail then directs the user to click on a submit button (given below) to request refund processing and remittance into his/her account. It prompts the user to strictly follow the advice in the mail and punch in the mobile number and share the One-time Password.   

 

Once the submit button is clicked, it asks for selection of a bank and takes the user to the payment option. If the process is completed, the user has lost money — the amount mentioned is debited from his/her account.

Cybercrime SP Ram Mohan said, “Crooks try several ways to extract security data, either by fraud calls or mails. Through the mobile number, the scamsters aim to get bank details and pursue the victims to share the OTP received on their phone. Cyber thieves use e-mails, SMS, voice call, shady websites and even honey traps to extract personal information. If ever a fraud email is returned with details to e-file income tax, the very sensitive account and personal details land in the hands of the wrong people.”

Following several recent fraud attempts, many banks have alerted clients to beware of fraud calls and emails concerning internet money transfers in particular. 

Tags: income-tax returns
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Less than eight hours sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

Insomnia also results in sufferers being unable to disengage from the negative pictures they view. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Dog guarded body of dead owner for weeks over Christmas

The dog had some dry feed to eat, but doctors said she would have died within a couple of days if she had not been found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India gave away 25-30 extra runs in 1st innings to South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 4 for 87 but missed out on a five-for as Shikhar Dhawan dropped Keshav Maharaj (then on nought) at slip. But the seamer is not at all disappointed. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2018 retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore make Virat Kohli costliest player

Virat, who has part of the franchise since the very first season, will continue to lead the side who are chasing their first Indian Premier League title. (Photo:PTI)
 

Mum accidentally runs over and kills one-year-old son

According to investigators, Cai's mother, Tralyn Crosby, 35, was backing her vehicle up when she struck her son. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Congressmen oppose H-1B tweaks

The H-1B scheme offers temporary US visas that allow firms to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.

IMG telecom proposal in process for final nod by Cabinet: Manoj Sinha

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha.

RBI to issue new Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. (Photo: ANI)

Sufficient storage capacity for foodgrains exist: Paswan

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

Online recruitment in Dec sees 13 per cent year-on-year growth: report

As per the report, online demand surpassed the year-ago level in 19 of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the Index.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham