Wipro chief Azim Premji recalls ‘naughty’ himself during school days

Published Feb 5, 2017, 1:13 am IST
n Wipro chief admitted that he would often be punished by teachers — often kneeling outside the classroom.
Premji says left college early due to father’s death.
Bengaluru: Reminiscing about his school days, Wipro Chief Azim Premji on Saturday said he spent a lot of time outside the classroom kneeling for being naughty.

“Yes, I was very naughty when I was a kid and those days, we got rapped on the knuckles and hit on the head and you had to be kneeling outside the class for a long time. Some of these practices are no longer there, but I spent a lot of time outside the class kneeling,” he said.

He was replying to a query in an interaction with students at the celebrations of Wipro’s 2016 Earthian Awards here. Asked why he left college early in his life, Premji said he did it for taking up responsibilities of his father who died very young, but completed masters in electrical engineering many years later.

“I left the college in between, primarily because I had to take responsibilities from my father who died at a very young age, but eventually many years later I did get masters degree in electrical engineering,” Mr Premji said.

