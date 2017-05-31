Business, Economy

Note ban pulls down economy to 3-year low of 7.1 per cent in FY17

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Economy slowed down on account of poor performance of manufacturing and service sectors.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: Hit hard by demonetisation, India lost the tag of the fastest growing economy to China in the March quarter with a GDP growth of 6.1 per cent, pulling down the 2016-17 expansion to a three-year low of 7.1 per cent.

The bad news of the economy growing at the slowest pace in three years mainly on account of poor performance of manufacturing and service sectors come at a time when the Modi government is celebrating three years in office.

The GDP growth in 2016-17 is slowest in two years. It was 8 per cent in 2015-16 and 7.5 per cent in the previous year. The growth for the 2016-17 fiscal has slowed down despite very good showing by the agricultural sector.

China had reported a growth of 6.9 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2017. India had for the first time outpaced China in GDP growth rate in 2015. As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the expansion in Gross Value Added (GVA) during the fourth quarter of 2016-17 fell sharply to 5.6 per cent as compared to 8.7 per cent in the comparable period of 2015-16.

For the year as a whole, the expansion in GVA works out to be 6.6 per cent, down from 7.9 per cent a year ago. The GVA has been declining for the five straight quarters since January-March, 2016.

On November 9, 2016, the government had demonetised higher value currency which wiped off about 87 per cent of notes in circulation, leading to a severe cash crunch and  disruption in the economic activities.

When asked whether note ban has impacted fourth quarter growth, Chief Statistician T C A Anant said a separate analysis is needed, though he admitted that this was one of the dynamics which might have impacted economic performance in third and fourth quarters.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said demonetisation was a "temporary shock" to the economy and "we are seeing this bottoming out as remonetisation progresses".

The construction sector was the hardest hit by demonetisation in the fourth quarter and saw a negative growth of 3.7 per cent during the period as compared to 6 per cent in corresponding three months of 2015-16.

The CSO said the growth rate declined in manufacturing, mining, trade, hotels, transport, communication, services related to broadcasting, financial, real estate and professional services, both in the fourth quarter as well in the entire year.

The manufacturing sector GVA growth declined to 7.9 per cent in 2016-17 from 10.8 per cent on yearly basis. The mining and quarrying sector witnessed a sharp deceleration to 1.8 per cent from 10.5 per cent in 2015-16.

The agriculture sector growth, which accelerated to an impressive 4.9 per cent in the last fiscal from a dismal 0.7 per cent a year ago on account of good monsoon, failed to compensate for decline in other sectors of the economy.

In the fourth quarter itself, the agriculture sector GVA rose by 5.2 per cent as compared to 1.5 per cent in the same period of 2015-16. The data further said the per capita income during 2016- 17 is estimated to have attained a level of Rs 1,03,219 as compared to the estimates for the year 2015-16 of Rs 94,130, showing a rise of 9.7 per cent.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) (current prices), a barometer of investments, is estimated at Rs 41.18 lakh crore in 2016-17 as against Rs 40.03 lakh crore in 2015-16.

Tags: indian gdp, indian economy, gross value added, gdp growth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational Image

Note ban hit GDP growth; RBI must cut rates: India Inc

India lost the tag of the world's fastest growing major economy to China with a gross domestic product growth of 6.1 per cent
31 May 2017 8:46 PM
Representational Image

GDP grows 6.1 per cent in March quarter; 7.1 percent in 2016/17

India's economic growth slowed to its lowest in more than two years.
31 May 2017 6:15 PM
Representational image.

FY17 GDP growth likely to be revised to 7.6 per cent: SBI Research

Report suggests GDP numbers scheduled to be released on May 31, is expected to be a 'pleasant affair'.
29 May 2017 3:02 PM
Construction sector will contract by 1 per cent on a GVA basis.

Icra expects gradual pick up in GDP growth in Q4FY17 to 7.1 per cent

Gross value added growth is estimated to come at 6.9 per cent, up from the initial estimate of 6.6 per cent.
25 May 2017 7:20 PM

Sports Gallery

As the ICC Champions Trophy commences on June 1, here are some of the big players who can make a big impact in the eight-nation ICC event. (Photo: AP / AFP / BCCI)

ICC Champions Trophy: Players to watch out for
Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

WhatsApp users can now send any file format

The app is available on Android as of now and will let WhatsApp users choose two methods to send files via WhatsApp.
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sanath Jayasuriya’s future as Sri Lanka selector in jeopardy after leaked sex video?

Sanath Jayasuriya is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage), though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Note ban hit GDP growth; RBI must cut rates: India Inc

Representational Image

GST likely to hit tablet sales in Q2: IDC

Representational Image

CPI inflation to rise above RBI's mid-term target of 4 per cent: UBS

Representational Image

GDP grows 6.1 per cent in March quarter; 7.1 percent in 2016/17

Representational Image

Arun Jaitley to attend AIIB annual meet in Korea

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham