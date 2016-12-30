Business, Economy

RBI asks banks to furnish details on deposits in discarded notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2016, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 12:36 pm IST
Central bank has clarified that cash balance of banks do not form part of deposits in discarded notes.
New Rs 2,000 notes
 New Rs 2,000 notes

Mumbai: On last day for submitting Specified Bank Notes in bank accounts, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday issued guidelines for banks to furnish details about total deposits made in discarded notes.

“With the closure of the facility of exchange of SBNs as at the close of business on December 30, 2016, all banks should report information on collection of SBNs on December 30, 2016 itself at email," RBI said in a press statement.

The central bank also said banks should make arrangements to gather information from all its branches in order to get the details on total deposits since November 10.

According to RBI data, banks received Rs over 14 lakh crore worth of deposits in old discarded notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, a number that is 90 per cent of total discarded notes. The economy lost Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth of currency notes in circulation. The SBNs constituted 86 per cent of total currency in circulation.

All bank branches (other than those of DCCBs) who have accumulated SBNs as at the close of business on December 30, 2016 are required to deposit the same in any Issue Office of the Reserve Bank or a currency chest on December 31, 2016 itself, the RBI said.

However, the central bank has made it clear that specified bank notes do not form part of cash balance that the banks has had with them.

The November 8 demonetisation caused severe inconveniences to the citizens as it wiped out a large chuck of cash from economy, as a result people ended up with less or almost no cash in their hands.

Tags: note ban, rbi, demonetisation, deposits

Sports Gallery

India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli denies engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma

We are not getting engaged and if we were going to, we would not hide, said Virat Kohli clarifying the speculation of his engagement with Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rishi compares Jonty Rhodes naming kid India to Saifeena's Taimur, Twitter erupts

Rishi is known for being outspoken and blunt on his social media platforms.
 

Watch: Cricketer Sachin Baby announces marriage with Anna Chandy on a cricket field

While Sachin Baby plays for Kerala in Ranji Trophy and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, Anna Chandy is a BDS graduate. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Video: Owner drags lifeless dog, dumps her at shelter

Hope will soon be sent to a foster home (Photo: Facebook)
 

Amid ban on Pak artistes, video of Mahira Khan taking a dig at India goes viral

There had been widespread agitation over Pakistani artists working in India post the Uri terror attacks, which eventually culminated in a blanket ban.
 

Video: Teenager slaps, punches Pakistan lawmaker during event

While talking to media outside Jala Baba Auditorium, the boy said he took the revenge of General (Retired) Saleem Rana and Pakistan Army's insult by Jadoon's acquaintances during the funeral prayers of three persons killed few days ago.(Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt's direct tax kitty swells to Rs 5.57 lakh cr in Apr-Dec

The government is eyeing 12.64 per cent growth in direct taxes at Rs 8.47 lakh crore for the current fiscal and 10.8 per cent in indirect taxes at Rs 7.79 lakh crore.

RBI asks banks to enhance working capital limit for MSMEs

Reserve Bank of India

60 lakh depositors put Rs 7 lakh cr in banks since Nov 8

The tax department is armed with systems to track those with multiple banks accounts as well as those who are depositing in accounts of others and tax department will not leave anyone who is trying to evade taxes. (Representational Image)

Demonetisation, GST to transform India, NPAs key risk: RBI

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

FIPB clears 6 FDI proposals worth Rs 1,200 crore

FIPB takes a call on proposals for FDI in ocuntry.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham