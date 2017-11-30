search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

12, 18 per cent GST rates to be merged; luxury items in 28 per cent slab

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Merging of 12 and 18 per cent slab mean some items in 12 per cent bracket will be sent to 5 per cent.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hinted at merging 12 and 18 per cent tax rates under GST once revenue collections pick up and said the top 28 per cent slab would be for a "very thin" list of luxury and sin goods.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), rolled out on July 1, currently has four tax slabs of 5, 12 18 and 28 per cent. There is also a zero per cent tax on certain essential daily use commodities.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Jaitley said the new indirect tax regime started with multiple rates in order to keep the tax incidence around the same level that existed pre-GST.

Stating that the country would eventually move to a two- tier GST, he said that how fast it could be done would depend on the revenue position of the government.

"We have thinned down the 28 per cent bracket, we can thin down more and it can be at some stage confined to luxury and demerit goods," jaitley said adding that as GST collections improve, the govt would see if there is a scope for merging 12 and 18 per cent slabs.

He said the merging of 12 and 18 per cent slab would mean some items in 12 per cent bracket will be sent to 5 per cent, resulting in two rates of 5 per cent and another 'X' per cent. Also, there will be a "very thin" list of items in the highest tax slab of 28 per cent.

"Eventually, that will be the direction. But how fast you can do it will depend on how the revenues pick up," he said.

He said a single rate GST is possible only in countries which have similarly placed population and in a highly differentiated society like India it would have been inflationary.

"Can you have a GST in India where a Mercedes car and a hawai chappal is taxed at the same rate? That's socially not acceptable," Jaitley said.

He said before the implementation of GST on July 1, most of the goods, including geometry box, rubber bands, copy books, were being taxed at 31 per cent. "So, temporary we parked them at 28 per cent.

I had thought it would take a lot more time to rationalise it but most of them we have brought it down to 18 and 12 per cent now. So, we have started the rationalisation ahead of schedule," he said.

Jaitley said there was a need to reduce the compliance burden on small and medium enterprises. Under the GST regime, 95 per cent of tax comes from 4 lakh assessees, who pay their taxes on time.

"The noise comes from several other areas and I think there is a need for the millions (of businesses) who pay the balance 5 per cent tax to actually reduce the compliance burden on them.

And I do consider it is a legitimate noise. Therefore, reducing that compliance burden is something that is called for," he said.  

Tags: arun jaitley, gst, tax rate, revenue collection
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GDP expands by 6.3 per cent in September quarter

Economic activities that registered growth of over 6 per cent in the second quarter are manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply.

India's GDP growth breaks five-quarter slide, jumps to 6.3 per cent in Q2

India's $2 trillion economy, with growth dipping to 6.1 per cent in the three months ending March before bottoming out at 5.7 per cent in June.

Intend to move on track on fiscal deficit glide path: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

India's infrastructure output grows 4.7 per cent in October: government

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s industrial output.

Digital India to create Internet access to all: Manoj Sinha

Minister of State for Communication Manoj Sinha.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham