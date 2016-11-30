Business, Economy

Cold comfort after note ban, GDP grows at 7.3 per cent in Sept quarter

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2016, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 6:46 pm IST
Number has gone up from 7.1 per cent in previous three months.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: The Indian economy grew at 7.3 percent in the September quarter of current fiscal, up from 7.1 per cent in the previous three months, mainly on improved performance of manufacturing, services and trade sectors.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or national income was 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of the last fiscal.

According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Gross Value Added (GVA), which is estimated at the basic price, showed a growth of 7.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2016-17, compared to 7.3 per in the year ago period.

The GDP growth data is calculated under the new methodology at market price, while GVA is calculated primarily at factor cost. GDP is GVA plus taxes on products, minus subsidies on them.

The sectors which registered growth of over 7 per cent in July-September quarter are 'public administration, defence and other services', 'financial, insurance, real estate and professional services', 'manufacturing' and 'trade, hotels and transport and communication and services related to broadcasting', the data said.

Growth in agriculture; forestry and fishing; mining and quarrying and construction is estimated to be 1.8 per cent, (-)0.4 per cent, and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Tags: gdp, gdp growth, indian economy, agriculture
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
 

Alarming rise in sextortion from men through videos, images of sex acts

Boys as young as 11 and men as old as 82 are targeted (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Raees trailer launch: Shah Rukh Khan to interact with fans in theatres

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Infra sector growth jumps to 6-month high of 6.6 pc in October

As per the official data released today, steel production jumped 16.9 per cent in October against contraction of 5.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Fiscal deficit hits 79.3 per cent of budget estimate in Apr-Oct

Representational Image.

FDI in telecom at $10 bn in Apr-Nov: Telecom secretary

FDI in telecom was $1.3 billion in 2013-14.

Govt departments to analyse World Bank's doing business report

The government has been making efforts to further improve the ease of doing business and aims to bring the country in the top 50.

Demonetisation despotic action, undermines trust: Amartya Sen

Amartya Sen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham