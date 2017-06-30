 LIVE !  :  Representational Image. GST launch: GST to stop black money, corruption, uphold honesty - Modi
 
Business, Economy

GST launch: GST to stop black money, corruption, uphold honesty - Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUKANYA DATTA
Published Jun 30, 2017, 10:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 11:38 pm IST
Prime Minister said at the stroke of the midnight hour, we will ascertain the future of the nation.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Mumbai: At the stroke of midnight on June 30, India will wake up to what is being touted as the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the midnight launch, will announce the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). 

GST is expected to stitch the fragmented Indian tax system into one consolidated tax regime by subsuming a string of levies.

The ushering in of the new indirect tax regime was marked by an hour-long programme at the Central Hall of Parliament. It was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 32 finance ministers of India and representatives of some national parties.

  • All are seated at the Central Hall of Parliament. 
  • President of India Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed inside.
  • Everyone rises for the National Anthem.
  • Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the luminaries.
  • 'New India will create one tax, one market' - Jaitley.
  • 'Old India was economically fragmented' - Jaitley.
  • 'Consesnus backed work of GST Council highlights that India can rise up in one voice and stand up collectively' - Jaitley.
  • 'India has shown inclusion, openness and boldness' - Jaitley.
  • 'GST is an important achievement for the country' - Jaitley.
  • 'Earlier every assessee had to face multiple interfaces while filing returns. Now, he can just file it with the help of a simple software' - Jaitley.
  • 'Cascading effect of taxation will go away, GDP will be benefited, tax evasion will be difficult' - Jailtey.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage.
  • 'At the stroke of the midnight hour, we will ascertain the future of the nation' - Modi.
  • 'Crores of Indians are witness to this historic moment' - Modi.
  • 'GST will set a benchmark for our philosophy of co-operative federalism' - Modi.
  • 'This road that we have chosen, is not the decision or achievement of a single party. It is a common treasure.' - Modi.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalls the meeting of the Constituent Assembly in 1946.
  • He says the Parliament Hall is the sanctum sanctorium for the rollout of this historic tax.
  • 'GST will guarantee equal opportunity, equal rights' - Modi.
  • Thanking the GST Council, Narendra Modi said that it has upheld the needs of the poor.
  • Quoting Albert Einstein, he said that if there is one thing that is most difficult to understand, it is income tax.
  • 'Multiple tax rates across states led to inequality' - Modi.
  • 'GST will be the road to liberation from inequality and mismanagement' - Modi.
  • 'With GST, we are stepping towards a modern taxation system' - Modi.
  • 'It will stop black money laundering, corruption and uphold honesty and a new wave of effective governance' - Modi.
  •  
Tags: gst, gst launch, parliament, indirect tax, arun jaitley, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Representational Image. (Photo: File/PTI)

J&K only state to remain out of GST rollout purview

The 101 Constitutional Amendment Act under which the GST would be applicable to all States doesn’t apply to J&K as of now.
30 Jun 2017 9:32 PM
President of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari (Photo: File/PTI)

Delhi BJP to organise camps to help traders, commoners on GST

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address a GST-related meeting at the Talkatora Stadium on July 6.
30 Jun 2017 9:22 PM
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Timeline of events slated for GST launch tonight

The formal launch of this tax system is expected to greatly benefit the Indian population as it takes away the cascading effect
30 Jun 2017 8:34 PM
Unorganised section in the steel industry may face a little pain post GST rollout.

'Unorganised steel players may face problem post GST rollout'

Unorganised sector will have to go through a learning cycle to adapt the new tax structure.
30 Jun 2017 8:15 PM
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Not all on same side of coin as GST launch draws close

After the speech of President Pranab Mukherjee and PM, a documentary on GST will be screened for the gathering.
30 Jun 2017 7:58 PM
NAREDCO had written to the Prime Minister seeking lower GST of 6 per cent on sale of under- construction property. (Photo: DC)

Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12 per cent

Government hiked the GST rate for the construction sector to 18 per cent from 12 per cent.
30 Jun 2017 7:47 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian becomes country with most shuttlers in top 100 of BWF men’s singles rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and HS Prannoy have dished out some tremendous performances, taking the world of badminton by storm. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jetskis, volleyball and blue water: Video highlights Virat Kohli and co’s day off

The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday.(Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)
 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

China unearths 1700-yr-old 'best preserved' mummy

Archaeologists will use DNA tests to find out the man's ethnicity and identity, said Xin Feng. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI sees economy clipping at 7.3 per cent in current fiscal

RBI governor Urjit Patel.

Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12 per cent

NAREDCO had written to the Prime Minister seeking lower GST of 6 per cent on sale of under- construction property. (Photo: DC)

RBI warns of more NPA pain, sees bad loans topping 10 per cent by March

Non-performing accounts within top 100 exposures contribute to 25.6 per cent of GNPAs.

One crore traders, businessmen to come under GST ambit: Jayant Sinha

Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha. (Photo: PTI)

Govt abolishes large taxpayer units on GST rollout

According to a CBEC circular, all the files regarding taxation lying with LTUs would be transferred to GST Commissionerates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham