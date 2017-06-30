GST launch: GST to stop black money, corruption, uphold honesty - Modi

Mumbai: At the stroke of midnight on June 30, India will wake up to what is being touted as the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the midnight launch, will announce the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

GST is expected to stitch the fragmented Indian tax system into one consolidated tax regime by subsuming a string of levies.

The ushering in of the new indirect tax regime was marked by an hour-long programme at the Central Hall of Parliament. It was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 32 finance ministers of India and representatives of some national parties.