GST launch: GST to stop black money, corruption, uphold honesty - Modi

Mumbai: At the stroke of midnight on June 30, India will wake up to what is being touted as the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the midnight launch, will announce the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
GST is expected to stitch the fragmented Indian tax system into one consolidated tax regime by subsuming a string of levies.
The ushering in of the new indirect tax regime was marked by an hour-long programme at the Central Hall of Parliament. It was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 32 finance ministers of India and representatives of some national parties.
- All are seated at the Central Hall of Parliament.
- President of India Pranab Mukherjee being welcomed inside.
- Everyone rises for the National Anthem.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the luminaries.
- 'New India will create one tax, one market' - Jaitley.
- 'Old India was economically fragmented' - Jaitley.
- 'Consesnus backed work of GST Council highlights that India can rise up in one voice and stand up collectively' - Jaitley.
- 'India has shown inclusion, openness and boldness' - Jaitley.
- 'GST is an important achievement for the country' - Jaitley.
- 'Earlier every assessee had to face multiple interfaces while filing returns. Now, he can just file it with the help of a simple software' - Jaitley.
- 'Cascading effect of taxation will go away, GDP will be benefited, tax evasion will be difficult' - Jailtey.
Ye jo disha hum sabne nirdhaarit ki hai, kisi ek dal/sarkar ki siddhi nahi hai, ye hum sabki saanjhi viraasat hai: PM Narendra Modi #GST pic.twitter.com/cgOQq67XTB— ANI (@ANI_news) June 30, 2017
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage.
- 'At the stroke of the midnight hour, we will ascertain the future of the nation' - Modi.
- 'Crores of Indians are witness to this historic moment' - Modi.
- 'GST will set a benchmark for our philosophy of co-operative federalism' - Modi.
- 'This road that we have chosen, is not the decision or achievement of a single party. It is a common treasure.' - Modi.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalls the meeting of the Constituent Assembly in 1946.
- He says the Parliament Hall is the sanctum sanctorium for the rollout of this historic tax.
- 'GST will guarantee equal opportunity, equal rights' - Modi.
- Thanking the GST Council, Narendra Modi said that it has upheld the needs of the poor.
- Quoting Albert Einstein, he said that if there is one thing that is most difficult to understand, it is income tax.
- 'Multiple tax rates across states led to inequality' - Modi.
- 'GST will be the road to liberation from inequality and mismanagement' - Modi.
- 'With GST, we are stepping towards a modern taxation system' - Modi.
- 'It will stop black money laundering, corruption and uphold honesty and a new wave of effective governance' - Modi.
