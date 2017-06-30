Business, Economy

Congress will repent decision to boycott GST launch: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published Jun 30, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Union MInister Venkaiah Naidu said the Congress has dearth of issues and has thus decided to boycott the GST launch.
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.
 Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi: It is "unfortunate" that the Congress party decided to boycott Friday's midnight GST session, said Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday, claiming "sooner or later it will repent" its decision.

On Congress describing the session as "grand self-promoting tamasha", the information and broadcasting minister said "it is a silly, cheap comment" which "need not be replied to in detail".

"It is unfortunate that Congress party and some allies have decided to boycott the meeting. What is the reason, I do not understand...The only reason for boycott, I feel could be that the country should not credit them for the historic, revolutionary taxation reform," Naidu told reporters here.

Stating that Goods and Services Tax (GST) is "not a sudden innovation" of the NDA or the BJP, Naidu stressed that the process for the "revolutionary taxation" system was initiated in 2000. He said Finance Minister Arun Jaitely has talked a number of times with all political parties on GST and all had extended their support to it.

"Congress has also said that it is our initiative. All the states approved it except Jammu and Kashmir. Kerala went to the extend of approving it through ordinance," he said, asking why Congress party suddenly developed this idea of boycotting the session.

"I feel they have no issues. They are having dearth of issues. That is why they have invented this...they are giving no reason for it also...I am sure, they will sooner or later repent besides paying a heavy price for the same," he said.

On Congress' statement that midnight events in Parliament had always been linked to India's freedom, Naidu said Central Hall is the "centre of activity of democracy" in which various decisions are taken. "Central Hall meeting elected Manmohan Singh as the prime minister, Narendra Modi as the prime minister...What is this silly reason? You can hold party meeting also," he said.

Naidu said the event planned in the Central Hall of Parliament at midnight on June 30 is "not a celebration". "It is a symbolic and solemn event reflecting the historic nature of the occasion of launch of transformative GST regime, for realisation of which efforts have been made for over a decade," he added.

Stressing that NDA government or the BJP never tried to take credit for launch of GST, Naidu said even the prime minister has been "telling that it a collective effort by all parties". Naidu said he hoped that Congress would "revise its decision" and join the session. "Even now it is not too late. Let them realise. There is still time. I am happy that some of their friends have chosen not to follow them in the larger interest of the country. I hope Congress also realises and then revises its decision," the minister said.

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported criticism that Modi was not doing enough on cow vigilantism, Naidu said, "she is doing lip service to the reforms and opposing it (session on GST roll out)." 

On All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism, he said, "What credential does the fundamentalist have? Do we need a certificate from him? The prime minister said the right thing".

Owaisi had earlier today termed as "mere lip service" the prime minister's statement against violence in the name of cow protection and said the BJP and Sangh-affiliated outfits have put a lower premium on human life. Naidu said these problems were "not generated today" and have been there in the society from so many years.

"Why Congress was not able to bring social integration over the years when they have ruled the country for more than 50 years? Because they pursue vote bank politics and they tried to look at the people as vote banks, not as citizens," he said.

Tags: gst, venkaiah naidu, gst rollout, congress, tmc, lip service, parliament, central hall, political parties, gst regime, indirect tax, midnight launch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Representational Image.

Who will be there at the star studded GST midnight launch?

The likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Ratan Tata will attend the midnight GST launch at the Central Hall of Parliament.
30 Jun 2017 10:04 AM
Rice millers are mainly worried about 5 per cent GST for the branded and packed rice. (Representational image)

GST: Small, medium traders fear supply chain break

The Kerala Rice Miller’s Association, drugs and pharmacists and many others have expressed apprehensions over the impact of the GST.
30 Jun 2017 7:43 AM
The houseboat industry in Alappuzha is worried over the impact of GST being implemented from July 1.

GST: Houseboat owners are a worried lot

The houseboat sector will come under the 18 percent tax rate instead of 15 percent at present.
30 Jun 2017 7:36 AM
Now rates can be varied only by a collective decision of the Council and not independently by States or the Centre.

Is GST the catalyst?

GST is expected to curb tax evasion, make compliance harassment free, remove trade barriers and make products cheaper for consumers.
30 Jun 2017 7:33 AM
Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu asks political parties to not politicise GST   

Venkaiah Naidu said he said political parties should comment on the Goods and Services Tax only after careful thinking.
29 Jun 2017 5:45 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New dummy video shows off rumoured iPhone 8 design

Dummy model of Apple iPhone 8 (Photo: screengrab of TigerMobile's video)
 

Activities at surface of sun to change: NASA

The sun follows roughly an 11-year cycle.
 

Could Apple's next big thing be a car?

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, contemplated putting the company's hardware and software smarts to work in a car nearly a decade ago.
 

UK school employs puppy to help children cope with exam stress

The puppy is said to have an ability to work out if students are stressed, and can help calm them down. (Representational Image)
 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

GST gets nod from J&K parties; concern over legalities raised

Representational Image.

Who will be there at the star studded GST midnight launch?

Representational Image.

GST Network project: Honest can expose chain of cheats

The GST Network project (GSTN), a unique and complex IT initiative, set up for implementing GST from July 1 has been primarily designed to check tax evasion and fix cheating by anyone at any level during tax administration.

Rupees in Swiss banks at new low

The total funds held by Indians directly with Swiss banks stood at CHF 664.8 million at the end of 2016.

Nearly 17 years after its conception, India will get GST at midnight

The GST will replace about 20 Central and state taxes such as excise duty, service and local VAT while unifying $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham