Business, Economy

Budget 2017-18 may look to soften note ban woes by tax relief

PTI
Published Jan 30, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 4:28 pm IST
There could be hike upto Rs 3 lakh from current Rs 2.5 lakh as minister look to put money money in hands of people.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi:  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will on Wednesday present his fourth and perhaps the most challenging Budget that may look to soften blow of currency ban with tax and other sops as he seeks to revive growth.

While largely sticking to fiscal consolidation roadmap, Jaitley will present the Budget for 2017-18 amid strong headwinds caused by government decision to invalidate 86 per cent of the currency and the newly elected US President making protectionist noises.

Topping the list of sweeteners could be the hike in Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from current Rs 2.5 lakh as the Minister will look at putting more money in hands of people to not just create a feel good atmosphere but also check the disruptive impact of demonetisation on demand, supply chains and cratered credit growth.

Alternatively, he may raise the deduction limit for interest paid on home loans to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh currently. A higher medical rebate may also be on the cards. Besides tax break, there could even be a universal basic income in the Budget, industry officials and tax experts said.

But cutting 30 per cent corporate tax rate to lift sagging investments may not be easy given that government's official estimate of 7.1 per cent GDP growth for the current financial year does not take into account the chaos wrought by demonetisation.

While revenue collection targets for the current fiscal may exceed, there are doubts if Jaitley may project any substantial jump in tax receipts in 2017-18. Also, the rising oil prices are a cause of worry for him, leaving him with very little fiscal room to manoeuvre social and infrastructure schemes.

Incentives or schemes for farmers and rural India, women and social sectors like health and education may be cornerstone of his budget given that five important states including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be voting within days of his Budget presentation.

Besides agriculture, the Finance Minister may also announce schemes for boosting domestic manufacturing and promoting start ups.

Tax experts and economists said Jaitley may hike the service tax (currently at 15 per cent) to align with the GST regime. It will be keenly watched if he makes any changes to the tax regime on investments in equities.

At present, gains from transactions in shares held for less than 12 months are considered short-term capital gains and are subject to 15 per cent tax. Gains on holdings above 12 months qualify for long term capital gains benefits and are exempted from tax.

Tax experts said ending tax breaks on equity gains may turn sentiments sour towards the capital market.

There is a thought that the 1-year limit for long term could be changed to two years but the tax rate is likely to be kept at zero. He will have to juggle numbers to remain largely within the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

The current year's fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP is mostly likely to be met on back of surge in tax receipts from 7th Pay Commission grant to employees and tax amnesty schemes.

It remains to be seen if he will narrow the deficit, the widest in Asia, in 2017-18 to 3 per cent planned previously. He may continue to piggyback on public spending, especially on infrastructure, as he looks to reverse the investment collapse.

A roadmap on Goods and Services Tax (GST), that will not just turn India into one market with one tax rate but also improve tax compliance and check evasion, may figure in Jaitley's Budget speech.

Tags: arun jaitley, budget 2017, income tax excemption

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zarine at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha were seen promoting their projects on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Kangana, Sonakshi get busy with promotions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump Hotels Twitter trolled after President's 'Muslim ban'

The trolling is part the continuing fallout over an executive order signed by Trump on Friday, halting travel to the US for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: AP)
 

In letters, Gandhi addressed Hitler as ‘Dear Friend’, asked him to shun violence

File photo of Mahatma Gandhi
 

Video: Talented kid commands a band like a real maestro

The video was posted on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

Beware! Don’t answer ‘yes’ to this phone call

Representational image.
 

KWK teaser: Sania Mirza does not want any Bollywood actor to wear shirts!

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.
 

Sachin Tendulkar warns Australia ahead of India series; goes gaga over Federer, Nadal

Sachin Tendulkar said that he's a big Roger Federer fan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

India readies budget to soothe voters after PM Modi's shock cash crunch

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Govt's focus on infra to cut down logistics cost: Nitin Gadkari

Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: File)

Industry 4.0 necessary to hike mfg share in GDP: experts

Industry 4.0 refers to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

Transaction tax may be hiked

FPIs are also seeking clarity behind

GST won't lead to job losses at tax dept, assures Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham