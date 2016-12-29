Business, Economy

Demonetisation, GST to transform India, NPAs key risk: RBI

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2016, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 6:48 pm IST
Withdrawal of legal tender status of specified bank notes (old Rs 500/1000) could potentially transform the domestic economy.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: RBI today said GST and demonetisation have the potential to transform the economy, "notwithstanding some inconvenience to public and momentary adverse impact on growth", even as it flagged elevated risks due to continuous deterioration in banks' asset quality.

It also observed that while the financial performance of the corporate sector has improved in 2016-17, the risk of lower turnover remains. It also said large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality.

"The measures such as transition to the nationwide GST and the withdrawal of legal tender status of specified bank notes (old Rs 500/1000) could potentially transform the domestic economy, notwithstanding some inconvenience to public and the momentary adverse impact on growth," RBI said.

These observations were made in the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2015-16 (RTP) and the 14th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR). In his foreword to FSR, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said the withdrawal of Rs 500/1000 notes "will impart far reaching changes going forward".

"It is expected to significantly transform the domestic economy in due course in terms of greater intermediation, efficiency gains, accountability and transparency through increasing adoption of digital modes of payments, notwithstanding the short-term disruptions in certain segments of the economy and public hardship," he said.

The Governor also cautioned that there is "little room" for complacency and it is important to guard against sporadic volatility in financial markets.

RBI further said that the banking stability indicator shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity.

The business growth of banks remained subdued with public sector banks (PSBs) continuing to lag their private sector peers. System level profit after tax (PAT) contracted on y-o-y basis in the first half of 2016-17.

The asset quality of banks deteriorated further between March and September 2016. PSBs continued to record the lowest capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) among the bank groups with negative returns on their assets.

"The GNPA (gross non-performing advances) ratio of SCBs increased to 9.1 per cent in September 2016 from 7.8 per cent in March 2016, pushing the overall stressed advances ratio to 12.3 per cent from 11.5 per cent. "The large borrowers registered significant deterioration in their asset quality," said the central bank.

Tags: demonetisation, gst, rbi, financial stability report, npas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The soap you use may have been ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Kohli likely to get engaged to Anushka Sharma on New Year's Day: report

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)
 

'A little fiction is added in biopics': Aamir Khan on real life coach's allegations

Aamir Khan
 

Stray dog in Kerala accompanies Sabarimala pilgrim on 600 km journey

Malu guarded Naveen's belonging and even acted as his wake up alarm (Photo: Facebook)
 

It’s a woman’s choice what to wear, says Azharuddin's first wife Naureen

Mohammed Shami was trolled on Facebook because his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress in a picture. (Photo: Mohammed Shami/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

FIPB clears 6 FDI proposals worth Rs 1,200 crore

FIPB takes a call on proposals for FDI in ocuntry.

I will give my best, says Viral Acharya

RBI deputy governor designate, Viral Acharya.

RBI refuses to give reasons behind demonetisation

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Farm growth in 2016-17 to be much better than last few years

The Minister also assured that the Centre will procure pulses and other crops if rates fall below the minimum support price (MSP) level. (Representational Image)

FRBM panel seeks RBI views, to submit report next month

Before presentation of the Budget for 2016-17, several economists had suggested that the government should breach the FRBM fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent and increase public spending to boost growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham