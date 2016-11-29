Business, Economy

LS passes Bill to tax money deposited after demonetisation

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 5:04 pm IST
Those who disclose black money to banks will have to pay 50 per cent tax, including surcharge and penalty.
Bank officials count old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at a bank in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Bank officials count old 500 and 1000 rupee notes at a bank in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a din, a bill which seeks to tax money deposited in banks post demonetisation was passed in the Lok Sabha on November 29 within minutes without any debate.

Amid fierce slogan shouting by the opposition, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Taxation Laws (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2016 was brought after it came to the government's notice that some people were trying to illegally exchange the demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

He said as per the amendment proposed, those caught illegally converting money will have to cough up 60 peer cent tax plus penalties, which will come to 85 per cent.

Those who disclose black money to banks will have to pay 50 per cent tax, including surcharge and penalty. While they will get back 25 per cent immediately, the rest 25 per cent will be returned after 4 years.

"It will give means to the Government of India to run schemes like Garib Kalyan Kosh...I urge the House to accept the amendments," he said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said since the bill is of urgent public importance, it has to be passed immediately.

Though she wanted a debate, she said "it is impossible" because of the behaviour of the opposition members. She also disallowed some amendments moved by opposition members as they required approval of the President which could not be obtained. Two amendments by N K Premchandran (RSP) and B Mahtab (BJD) were allowed.

While Premchandran refused to move the amendment as he was shouting slogans, Mahtab's was negated by a voice vote. The Bill was later passed by a voice vote amid din.   

Earlier, several opposition members said the bill could not be discussed before the debate on demonetisation as the measure was a follow up of the note ban decision.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and TMC's Sudip Bandhopadhyay said the two -- Adjournment Motion on demonetisation and the Income Tax Amendment Bill can be discussed together as the issues were similar. Saugat Roy (TMC) said since Jaitley yesterday introduced the Bill "surreptiously" and "stealthily" amid din, the opposition did not get a chance to oppose its introduction as per rules.

B Mahtab said discussion on demonetisation was also necessary along with a debate on the bill as it had serious repercussions on the Income Tax laws.

He said a way should be found. When opposition members questioned bringing the bill for consideration and passage today at a short notice, Jaitley and Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said they were casting aspersions on the Chair.

Soon members rushed to the Well and kept shouting slogans till the bill was passed. Soon the House was adjourned for the day.  

Tags: lok sabha, demonetisation, taxation laws, arun jaitley, income tax amendment bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Pay 50% tax on unaccounted deposits, or 85% if caught: govt

The Income Tax Amendment bill proposes a 30% tax on undisclosed income, plus 10% penalty as also a 33% surcharge.
28 Nov 2016 3:42 PM
Arun Jaitley has introduced a bill to amend the Income Tax law to provide for a 30% tax and a 33% surcharge on such tax plus a penalty of 10% for black money that is deposited.

No tax immunity from Black Money Act, Fema

The Bill proposes to amend Section 115BBE of the I-T Act.
29 Nov 2016 12:45 AM

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
 

Video: How a German dog became a mother to Bengal tigers

“He also acts as their entertainer and that’s certainly exceptional.” (YouTube)
 

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Fitch warns of 'populist surge' on global growth

Fitch identified Britain's vote to leave the European Union and Trump's election as acts of populism.

RBI relaxes withdrawal norms, nudges retailers to deposit cash

People have exchanged and deposited about Rs 8.45 lakh crore worth of scrapped Rs 500/1,000 notes at different banks till November 27.

Govt likely to meet next year's 3 pc fiscal deficit goal: BofA-ML

The Ministry of Finance proposes to tax black money unearthed in the future at 75-85 per cent.

RBI may front-load rate cut to Dec to support growth: DBS

Demonetisation is expected to affect economic activity, especially consumption, supply chain and cash dependent businesses.

No tax immunity from Black Money Act, Fema

Arun Jaitley has introduced a bill to amend the Income Tax law to provide for a 30% tax and a 33% surcharge on such tax plus a penalty of 10% for black money that is deposited.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham