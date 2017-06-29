Business, Economy

Jaitley asks political parties to revisit decision to boycott GST launch

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 29, 2017, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 6:48 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called the Goods and Services Tax the 'single most important taxation reform in 70 years'. 
Finance minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Mumbai: With just one day remaining for the country’s greatest indirect tax reform, the Goods and Services tax (GST) to roll out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reached out to political parties to reconsider their decision of skipping the GST launch.

Jaitley’s plea comes amid reports of political parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress and CPI boycotting the GST launch. Speaking to the media, Jaitley said “I hope every political party will revisit its decision and support the launch.” He also said all decisions on GST, including rules and tax rates, were taken in consultation with states and hence, they must broaden their shoulders and own responsibility.

He also said that the government remains committed to GST as any other reforms. He called it the "single most important taxation reform in 70 years".

GST, which was conceived during the UPA regime, is finally set to roll out on Friday (June 30). It will consolidate the fragmented taxation system in India by subsuming a host of levies.

Tags: gst, gst launch, july 1, arun jaitley, political parties, congress, tmc, cpi, yechury
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu asks political parties to not politicise GST   

Venkaiah Naidu said he said political parties should comment on the Goods and Services Tax only after careful thinking.
29 Jun 2017 5:45 PM
Communist Party of India General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy (Photo: File)

CPI says Centre in hurry; to skip midnight session on GST implementation tomorrow

CPI accused Centre of being in a hurry to launch GST without heeding to appeals by sections of the concerned industry.
29 Jun 2017 3:57 PM
Congress headquarters in Delhi (Photo: FIle/PTI)

Congress follows TMC, decides to skip midnight launch of GST tomorrow

Despite supporting GST initially, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has decided not to ratify it in its legislative assembly.
29 Jun 2017 2:37 PM
Representational Image.

Indian businesses brace for disruption amid GST reform

The long-awaited goods and services tax (GST) rolls out Saturday even as businesses complain they are ill-prepared for it.
29 Jun 2017 1:52 PM
Anil Ambani, Chairman of Reliance group.

GST will be India's 'economic freedom': Anil Ambani         

Industrialist Anil Ambani came out in support of GST and said the real promise of GST is that of economic liberation.
29 Jun 2017 11:17 AM
There is the issue of inter-state purchase that needs to be sorted out.

Small traders get big GST worry

Sales Bill format not yet released, no clarity on existing stock with trader.
29 Jun 2017 8:15 AM
Once a bike is stolen, the owner can lose hope of getting it back as the offenders are disposing them in remote areas or neighbouring Odisha. (Representational image)

Visakhapatnam: Youngsters steal bikes for joyride

At least 35 per cent of the bikes were stolen for joyrides only.
29 Jun 2017 6:53 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Superstars of Mollywood Mammootty and Mohanlal surprise fans

Mammootty and Mohanlal.
 

Shikhar Dhawan sweats it out in gym as Virat Kohli’s India face Windies in 3rd ODI

The Indian team decided to work out in the gym as they took a break from the nets session, ahead of the third ODI against West Indies on Friday. (Photo: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)
 

One day to go for AADHAAR-PAN linking; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Video: Alastair Cook pulls off no-look blinder catch to save reporter from nasty hit

In a marvellous exhibition of catching however, Alastair Cook stuck his hand out in front of the reporter’s face, and caught the ball. (Photo: AP)
 

Pawan Negi: From Indian Premier League riches to Delhi University admission denial

Pawan Negi, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping Rs. 8.5 crores in the Indian Premier League in 2016, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Keep Jayant Sinha out of Air India disinvestment process: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy.

Venkaiah Naidu asks political parties to not politicise GST   

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

Telecom M&As good for tower biz in long-run: Bharti Infra

Representational Image.

One day to go for AADHAAR-PAN linking; here's how you do it

Representational Image.

Indian businesses brace for disruption amid GST reform

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham