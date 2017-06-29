Jaitley asks political parties to revisit decision to boycott GST launch

Mumbai: With just one day remaining for the country’s greatest indirect tax reform, the Goods and Services tax (GST) to roll out, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reached out to political parties to reconsider their decision of skipping the GST launch.

Jaitley’s plea comes amid reports of political parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress and CPI boycotting the GST launch. Speaking to the media, Jaitley said “I hope every political party will revisit its decision and support the launch.” He also said all decisions on GST, including rules and tax rates, were taken in consultation with states and hence, they must broaden their shoulders and own responsibility.

He also said that the government remains committed to GST as any other reforms. He called it the "single most important taxation reform in 70 years".

GST, which was conceived during the UPA regime, is finally set to roll out on Friday (June 30). It will consolidate the fragmented taxation system in India by subsuming a host of levies.