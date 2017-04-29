Business, Economy

Jaitley calls for expeditious use of penalising power by ED

PTI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Finance Minister says interest of larger public takes a hit when people indulge in non-compliance.
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
 Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today advocated expeditious use of penalising power by the Enforcement Directorate to deal with any non-compliance of the laid-down rules.

Speaking at the Enforcement Directorate Day, he said the interest of the larger public takes a hit when people indulge in non-compliance and hence, the revenue department and the ED have a key role to play to catch offenders.

The government, the finance minister stressed, trusts its citizens and allows them to deal in foreign exchange. "There is an expectation of compliance and in the event of non-compliance, there is this power of penalising that the ED has. This power has to be expeditiously used whenever violations are detected," Jaitley said.

He expressed hope that the enforcement agency will strictly implement law and help the exchequer raise legitimate revenue.

Earlier, at the same function, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said as many as 8-9 lakh registered companies are not filing annual returns with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and pose as a potential source of money laundering.

The task force set up by the PMO is monitoring these companies every 15 days, Adhia added.

"There are 15 lakh registered companies... as many as 8-9 lakh are not filing annual returns with the corporate affairs ministry. They have become a potential threat for money laundering," the secretary said.

Tags: enforcement directorate, ed. enforcement day, money laundering, registered companies, corporate tax, tax evasion, hasmukh adhia, non-compliance

Related Stories

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

8-9 lakh registered cos not filing returns, says Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary says task force set up by PMO is monitoring these companies every 15 days.
29 Apr 2017 11:25 AM
Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Tuesday said that GST will lead in fall in inflation as most of the goods will see their tax incidence coming down when the new taxation rolls out from July 1.

GST will help lower inflation, claims Hasmukh Adhia

Most items previously taxed at 32% will now fall under the 28% bracket; Other taxes will be merged.
26 Apr 2017 3:46 AM
Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia

GST to boost domestic manufacturing, won't up inflation: Adhia

Revenue Secretary dismissed fears that GST implementation will lead to a spurt in prices, saying that transition would be smooth.
25 Apr 2017 5:58 PM
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley

Don’t enrich, pass GST benefit: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley on Friday asked industry to pass on the benefit of lower taxes under GST to consumers.
29 Apr 2017 6:30 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

FIPB abolition in final stages: Arun Jaitley

Govt is yet to announce the modalities of the new system of processing applications which fall under the approval route.
28 Apr 2017 1:46 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley promises no surprises in GST rate fixation

Companies should pass on to consumers the benefit of reduction in taxes under GST.
28 Apr 2017 12:40 PM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushant wakes up to Parineeti’s soulful voice; calls her ‘super talented’

Sushant Singh Rajput with Parineeti Chopra.
 

It's official! Salman Khan's Tubelight teaser to arrive in five days

Salman Khan in a still from the film.
 

Your Samsung Galaxy S8 can play two Bluetooth speakers at once

The Galaxy S8 is the first commercially available smartphone to feature the Bluetooth 5 standard.
 

Beware of fake advertisements on Facebook

With social media, especially Facebook, increasing its integration into each person’s daily life, things are to get worse in future if these issues are not taken care by the social media company.
 

Woman’s post explaining about why her child won’t do homework anymore is going viral

The post has now gone viral with over 18,000 shares on Facebook and 65,000 reactions with many people agreeing with her on the issue. (Photo: Facebook)
 

India's first book village to come up in Maharashtra's Bhilar

Around 15,000 books in Marathi would be made available in the village premises. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

8-9 lakh registered cos not filing returns, says Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Gujarat HC notice to Centre, SBI over Fasal Bima Yojna

SBI is largest lender in country.

Railways working to ensure confirmed berths on demand by 2021

The 3,228 km long eastern and western dedicated freight corridors are expected to be operational by December 2019.

Industry body seeks special treatment for small units in GST

GST is supposed to bring in ease of doing business for all the sectors. (Representational Image)

ARCs must have minimum net corpus of Rs 100 crore by 2019: RBI

Reserve Bank of India.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham