search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

Jaitley clarifies rumours of govt writing off loans of big defaulters

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Jaitley said that over the last few days, a rumour is being propagated regarding waiver of loans of capitalists by banks.
The government has not waived any loans of big NPA defaulters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 The government has not waived any loans of big NPA defaulters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government has not waived any loans of big NPA defaulters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday dismissing rumours that loans of capitalists are being written off by banks.

In a blog, Jaitley said that over the last few days, a rumour is being propagated regarding waiver of loans of capitalists by banks.

Observing that the time has come for the nation to be apprised of facts in this regard, he said one should ask at whose behest the loans, which have turned NPAs were disbursed between 2008 and 2014 by public sector banks.

"The public needs to ask the rumour mongers at whose behest or under whose pressure were such loans disbursed. They should also be asked that when these debtors delayed in repayment of their loans and interest thereon to public sector banks, what decision was taken by the then government," the finance minister said.

Jaitley said that rather than taking firm decision against debtors the then government relaxed the loan classification norms to keep defaulters as non-NPA account holders.

The asset quality review (AQR) carried out for clean and fully provisioned balance-sheets in 2015 revealed high NPA, the finance minister said.

As a result, he said, loans of about Rs. 4,54,466 crore, which were actually fit to be NPA and were under the carpet, were recognised after intensive scrutiny under AQR.

"Government has not waived any loans of big NPA defaulters ...," he said, adding under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, cases have been instituted in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for time-bound recovery from 12 largest defaulters.

These 12 defaulters account for non-performing assets totalling Rs. 1.75 lakh crore.

Cases for the recovery of NPA dues from the assets of these big defaulters are underway at various stages.

Jaitley further said with the object of increase credit off-take and creation of jobs, government has taken "the big decision" of capitalising state-owned banks.

Under this, with maximum allotment in the current year, capital increase of Rs. 2.11 lakh crore would be effected within two financial years.

"Through capital infusion, banks weakened by NPAs would become strong and become capable of raising adequate capital from the market," Jaitley said.

For receiving the capital, banks will have to carry out several reforms so that such situations do not recur, he added.

Jaitley further said through strong steps taken over the last three years, "not only have the problems received as legacy" been addressed but also reforms for rebuilding the strength of public sector banks have been boosted.

The minister said that the process of creation of strong and large banks began with the integration of State Bank of India, and the recapitalisation announced will bolster this process.

"While honest businesspersons will be able to access loans from strong and reformed banks, strict and clear law and the all-round clean-up initiated by the government would result in a clean system in the country," Jaitley added.

Tags: finance minister arun jaitley, loan defaulters, non-performing assets (npas)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: iPhone X FaceID hacked using 3D printed face, again

Vietnamese cybersecurity firm Bkav, who previously created a mask that was capable of breaching Face ID, has come up with another project that it calls ‘artificial twin’ and demonstrates that it’s very easy to bypass the biometric system on the new flagship.
 

Scientists reveal the best ways to deal with children's fussy eating habits

Children are always fussy when it comes to food, and parents do their best to outsmart, trick or persuade them into eating all foods without bias. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First ever surgery using a robot will help cancer survivor finally conceive

The woman who wishes to not be identified had her eggs removed at the age of 15. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

13-yr-old entrepreneur from Australia gets limelight at global biz summit, Hyderabad

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh. (Photo: Naveena Ghanate)
 

Salman unhappy with condom ad featuring Bipasha, Karan on Bigg Boss, gets it removed

Salman Khan becomes the latest to bring advertisement featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the news.
 

Here's how Meghan Markle stays in shape while enjoying her pizza and wine

Megan Markle uses coconut oil for everything from skin to hair and cooking (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for including gas in GST

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday made a strong case for inclusion of natural gas in the Goods and Services Tax. (File Photo)

Bankruptcy ordinance puts premium on integrity, promotes clean biz: FinMin

 The bankruptcy ordinance promulgated by the President last week will pave the way for clean business by putting a premium on integrity, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Singapore's DBS Bank lowers India's FY18 GDP growth to 6.6 per cent

GDP growth slowed from 7.9 per cent YoY in April- June 2016 (i.e. Q1 FY17) to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in Q1 FY18.

Net neutrality: Trai against discrimination of content

Trai on Tuesday proposed restrictions on service providers from entering into agreements which lead to discriminatory treatment of content on the Internet. (Representational Image)

Onion prices skyrocket to Rs 80 per kg in national capital

Retail onion prices have touched Rs 80 per kg in the national capital owing to tight supply. (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham