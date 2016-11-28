Business, Economy

Note ban: Govt considering issuing more market stabilisation bonds

REUTERS
Published Nov 28, 2016, 6:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 6:24 pm IST
The government will study a current central bank proposal to increase the limit of MSS bonds issued this year.
Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das
 Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das

New Delhi: The government is considering increasing the amount of bonds issued under the so-called market stabilisation scheme (MSS) to drain out excess cash from the banking system, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

The government will study a current central bank proposal to increase the limit of MSS bonds issued this year and will take a decision accordingly, Das told reporters in New Delhi.

India has budgeted the issuance of 200 billion rupees ($2.91 billion) of MSS bonds in the year ending in March.

Banks have been flush with deposits after the government abolished 500 and 1,000 rupee notes earlier this month, forcing the RBI on Saturday to temporarily increase the amount of funds banks must deposit under the cash reserve ratio.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Sunday said the measure to raise CRR would be reviewed once the government issues more MSS bonds, Press Trust of India reported in a story carried by several local media.

Tags: note ban, market stabilisation scheme, shaktikanta das, rbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aamir Khan will seek tax exemption for Dangal

Aamir Khan in a still from the film. 'Dangal' releases on December 21.
 

Brotherly solidarity: Prince William backs Harry's call for privacy

Prince Harry with new alleged girlfriend Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 

Radhika Apte confronts horrendous past, shoots MMS leak scenes for ‘Bombairiya’

Radhika Apte
 

Attired in shorts and vest, Bihar BJP MLA denied entry in Assembly

BJP MLA Binay Bihari arrived in Bihar Vidhan Sabha wearing vest and shorts to protest against delay in construction of road in his assembly area. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Snapped: Sonam Kapoor dines with rumoured beau Anand Ahuja in London!

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor.
 

A new wearable device tells people how to boost their sex life

It connects to a phone via bluetooth (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt's public debt inches up 3 pc in Sept quarter

Representational image.

I-T Dept will not ask for source of bank deposits: Hasmukh Adhia

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Morgan Stanley cuts 2016-17 GDP forecast to 7.3% on note pinch

Morgan Stanley has also lowered the growth projection for 2017-18 to 7.7 per cent, from 7.8 per cent.

Govt generated Rs 2,779 crore revenues from 83 coal mines: Goyal

Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal

India's trade deficit with China rises to $53 billion in FY16

India is negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement keeping in view
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham