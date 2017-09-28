Business, Economy

NRIs will not get another chance to deposit scrapped notes: Swaraj

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Earlier, govt had provided a time window for NRIs to deposit demonetised notes with RBI.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

Washington: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has ruled out any new window of opportunity for NRIs or people of Indian-origin to deposit their high value Indian currency which was declared illegal after the demonetisation policy, a statement said on Wednesday.

Swaraj made these remarks during her interaction with a delegation of Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) during her trip to New York last week, a media statement said. 

"Swaraj informed that the government had provided the time window for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are Indian citizens to deposit their currencies earlier. However, that window was not open for Diaspora Indians with foreign citizenship and the government would not be able to provide another such chance," the GOPIO statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his demonetisation policy on November 8 last year, banning old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination.

According to GOPIO, overseas citizens of India and people of Indian-origin are still holding demonetised currencies as the Reserve Bank of India did not allow them to deposit them.

"Diaspora Indians have close to Rs 7,500 crores still lying with them in small amounts. What should the NRIs do with the old currencies?" GOPIO asked. During the meeting, GOPIO delegation said that NRIs did not have Aadhaar card for linking with their bank accounts.

"Swaraj clarified that NRIs won't require Aadhaar card to operate their bank accounts," it said. GOPIO suggested that Indians citizen living anywhere in the world have an Aadhaar card similar to all US citizens having a social security number, whether staying in America or outside.

It complimented Swaraj and the Indian Missions worldwide for their pro-active role in helping Indians living outside India in time of distress, the statement said.

"However, as more Middle East NRIs are returning home, we need to develop programmes to help resettle them. Swaraj said that there are many programmes for skills development as well as money available from different ministries for starting a business or technology related outfit," the statement added.

GOPIO has offered to be facilitator between the returned NRIs and the government. Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty also participated in the meeting.

Tags: nris, demonetisation, note ban, sushma swaraj, scrapped notes


Related Stories

Had to come back to India to exchange scrapped notes: Raghuram Rajan
RBI shuts window for Indians abroad to deposit old notes, many stranded
RBI allows district co-operative banks to deposit old notes in 30 days


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's the schedule: CSA announce Virat Kohli-led Team India's tour to South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led India team will play a two-day warm up match, starting on December 30, which will be followed by the first Test at Cape Town from January 5. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
 

This Twitter user is mocking every nation's flag, here's what he said about India

He says he doesn't hate any of them but is just indifferent (Photo: Twitter)
 

India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj named in BBC's list of powerful women

Mithali Raj led the Indian women's team to the final of the ICC Womewn's World Cup earlier this year. (Phoito: AP)
 

Woman in Belgium suspected to have cooked her 2-year-old daughter alive

The woman reported said they had to burn together to reach heaven (Photo: AFP)
 

Hardik Pandya posts Instagram photo with brother Krunal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

The 23-year-old Hardik has had a memorable series so far, with both ball and bat, scoring 181 runs in three matches so far, and picking up five wickets. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

RBI may opt for status quo in next policy: SBI report

Retail inflation was 3.36 per cent in August and wholesale inflation was 3.24 per cent.

India needs to double refining capacity by 2040 to meet fuel demand growth

Recent implementation of a goods and services tax and demonetisation are unlikely to dent fuel demand in the longer term.

Govt to set up advisory board to fix national minimum wages

Gupta also clarified that there will be quiet a few national minimum wages for different sectors and even for different regions.

Over 700 new FPIs registered with Sebi in April-July

FPIs consider India as a preferred and stable market, given its macroeconomic stability.

Niti Aayog deputy chief says no harm in busting fiscal deficit target

Rajiv Kumar vice-chairman of Niti Aayog. (Photo: Twitter| @RajivKumar1)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham