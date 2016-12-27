Business, Economy

Crackdown on 'benami' properties can help clean up sector, experts say

REUTERS
Published Dec 27, 2016, 9:06 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 9:09 am IST
It is estimated benami properties worth billions of dollars are held under fictitious names across India.
Property as defined under the 1988 law includes not only land and homes, but also assets such as gold, stocks and bank deposits. (Representational image)
 Property as defined under the 1988 law includes not only land and homes, but also assets such as gold, stocks and bank deposits. (Representational image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to take on benami, or nameless properties, can bring greater transparency to a notoriously opaque sector and help check prices if a new law is implemented properly, experts said on Monday.

The practice of buying a property in the name of someone other than the buyer has been widely misused to buy real estate with undeclared income and with fake names and identities to avoid paying tax.

It is estimated benami properties worth billions of dollars are held under fictitious names across India, bypassing laws to check ownership and depriving states of valuable revenue that could be spent on development and welfare schemes.

A 1988 law on such properties was amended this year to ban illegal benami transactions with stricter punishments including imprisonment and a fine of up to a fourth of the property's fair market value. These properties can also be confiscated.

"We are going to take action against the properties which are purchased in the name of others. It is the property of the country," Modi said in his monthly radio address on Sunday.

"This law will be put to use in the coming days to fight corruption," he said.

Property as defined under the 1988 law includes not only land and homes, but also assets such as gold, stocks and bank deposits.

"If the new law is implemented properly, there will be greater transparency in the real estate sector, there will be less corruption, and we may see a correction in prices," said Vinod Sampat, a property lawyer in Mumbai.

"But these transactions are hard to track, and the government has a poor record of implementation. While the intention is good, it remains to be seen if the law can be implemented properly," he said.

A series of slum evictions in cities including Delhi has put the spotlight on an acute housing shortage in urban India.

About a third of the country's 1.25 billion population lives in cities, with numbers rising as tens of thousands of people leave villages to seek better prospects.

A government plan to provide housing for all by 2022 is meant to create 20 million new urban housing units and 30 million rural homes. But the government has been criticised for the slow pace of implementation.

Going after benami properties can help accelerate the pace of implementing the government's plan, said Anuj Puri, chairman of real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle India.

"When titles are clear and transactions transparent, the confidence of lenders increases, so we will see a pickup in lending to buyers," he said.

"This will increase the supply of residential real estate."

The focus on benami properties comes on the heels of a crackdown on undeclared "black money" by withdrawing high-value rupee bills from circulation.

Tags: benami properties, narendra modi, tax, tax payers, black money

Technology Gallery

Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahil cuts cake along with Salman as he celebrates 51st birthday

A picture shared by Salman on social media and another while he posed for shutterbugs.
 

Man suffering from cancer donates pizza for a year to food bank

He is the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant (Photo: AP)
 

Thousands attend 15-yr-old Mexican girl's birthday party following viral invite

Rubi Ibarra at her 15th birthday, in the village of La Joya in Mexico on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Over 35 per cent children vulnerable to account hacking

The report found that 98.8 per cent school-going children access internet in urban areas, and 49.5 per cent of them do it from home.
 

Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears's death, blames hackers

Britney Spears
 

Ram Gopal Verma angers Ayyappa devotees

Ram Gopal Verma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Budget to deal with direct taxes

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Demonetisation to help allot more funds to welfare scheme: Govt

Nitin Gadkari.

200 more railway stations to have Wi-Fi in 2017: Prabhu

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu

Govt to bolster institutions for effective Benami law

Representational image.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pitches for lower tax rates

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham