 LIVE !  :  While Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed ever so dangerous Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav sent David Warner and Matt Renshaw packing. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India on a roll, Australia 3 down
 
Business, Economy

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tables four GST bills in Parliament

REUTERS
Published Mar 27, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Bills introduced are on Central GST, Integrated GST, UT GST, and Compensation GST legislations.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday introduced four bills on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the lower house of parliament, paving the way for the government to launch the landmark tax reform.

The bills introduced are the Central GST Bill, the Integrated GST Bill, the Union Territory GST Bill, and the GST (Compensation to States) Bill.

The state assemblies will also have to pass the State GST bill before the new tax system can be rolled out later this year.

The new tax, which the government expects to implement from July 1, is the biggest tax reform since India got independence in 1947 from the British colonial rule.

The tax is expected to boost the rate of economic growth by about 0.5 percentage points, broaden the revenue base and cut compliance cost for firms.

Tags: gst, gst council, goods and services tax, parliament, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Jaitley discusses GST, other economic issues with Maharashtra FM

Representatives of sectors such as shipping and ports, gems and jewellery, petroleum etc gave their representations on GST.
26 Mar 2017 3:31 PM
GST is a pan-India tax.

CBEC to be renamed CBIC under GST regime

Renamed Directorate General of Goods & Service Tax Intelligence is also being strengthened.
25 Mar 2017 1:05 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A survivor’s tale: Man on boat without food and water alive after 56 days at sea

The PNG Post Courier newspaper, quoting local police, said a fishing vessel found Rolando Omongos, 21, adrift and without food on a boat on March 9. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp is facing heat in London, here’s why

Speaking to Sky News, home secretary Amber Rudd said it was "completely unacceptable" that police and security services had not been able to crack the heavily-encrypted service.
 

Brad Hodge suggests Virat Kohli may have skipped Test for IPL

Hodge hoped the Indian skipper would not turn out to be like the many cricketers who have 'limped' into the lucrative IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kane Williamson equals New Zealand century record

Kane Williamson reached the milestone with a four off Dean Elgar during New Zealand's first innings against South Africa on day three of the third Test in Hamilton. (Photo: NZC)
 

Beware! Your web browsing history can be sold at a price

(Representational image)
 

Ranbir writes beautiful letter to Gauri thanking her for designing his house

Ranbir and Gauri at the former's new home. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Govt may table GST bills in Parliament today

Goods and Services Tax is a pan-India tax.

Jaitley discusses GST, other economic issues with Maharashtra FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

CAG to audit fallout of demonetisation

Shashi Kant Sharma

Rupee may depreciate to 68-69 range by Dec 2017: Edelweiss

Global political risks and strengthening of the US dollar could be the key factors affecting rupee as against the greenback.

FPI inflows at $6 billion in March on hopes of more reforms

FPIs infused a net sum of Rs 22,268 crore in equities during March 1-24
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham