Business, Economy

Govt to implement GAAR from April 1, 2017: Finance Ministry

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 27, 2017, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 4:42 pm IST
Anti-tax avoidance rules were first introduced in Parliament in March 2012 by then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: The government on Friday announced it will finally implement the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR),  the much awaited anti-tax avoidance reforms, from April 1 in 2017.

“General Anti-Avoidance Rule will be effective April 1, 2017 onwards,” Finance Ministry said.

The anti-tax avoidance measures were incorporated in Direct Taxes Code on their introduction in 2010. The laws were first introduced in Parliament during 2012 Budget session by the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

The Finnace Ministry led by Arun Jaitley has also made it clear that GAAR will not apply to foreign portfolio investors if main purpose of jurisdiction finalised is not to obtain tax benefits.

“GAAR will not interplay with right of taxpayer to choose method of transaction,” the ministry said.

The ministry further informed that GAAR invocation to involve two-stage process: first by I-T principal commissioner, second by panel headed by HC judge. GAAR not to be invoked if tax treaty benefits are derived within Limitation of Benefits provisions.

Tags: gaar, general anti-avoidance rules, finance ministry, tax avoidance
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
 

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia will struggle in India

The first test starts in Pune on Feb. 23 and is followed by matches in Bangalore, Ranchi and Dharamsala. (Photo: AFP)
 

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' moves two-and-half-minute closer to midnight

File photo of the Doomsday Clock. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Currency-to-GDP ratio to reach 9 per cent by March end: Nomura

New Rs 2,000 legal tender.

Govt to roll out Aadhar Pay for cashless transactions

Aadhaar is a ten-digit unique identity number.

Note ban, GST to ensure more revenues for Centre and states: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Trade deficit may be in range of USD 100-110 bn by March-end

FPI flows into equity has been positive at USD 2.5 billion as against outflow of USD 2.7 billion last year same period.

Tata-Mistry saga: Sebi finds no violations, mulls stricter norms

Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham