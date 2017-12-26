search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Economy

India to leapfrog UK and France in 2018, Britain's Cebr predicts

REUTERS
Published Dec 26, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Global economic growth in 2018 looks likely to quicken slightly to 3.6 per cent from 3.5 per cent this year.
India’s ascent is part of a trend that will see Asian economies increasingly dominate the top 10 largest economies over the next 15 years.
 India’s ascent is part of a trend that will see Asian economies increasingly dominate the top 10 largest economies over the next 15 years.

London: India looks set to leapfrog Britain and France next year to become the world’s fifth-largest economy in dollar terms, a report showed on Tuesday.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) consultancy’s 2018 World Economic League Table painted an upbeat view of the global economy, boosted by cheap energy and technology prices.

 

India’s ascent is part of a trend that will see Asian economies increasingly dominate the top 10 largest economies over the next 15 years.

“Despite temporary setbacks ... India’s economy has still caught up with that of France and the UK and in 2018 will have overtaken them both to become the world’s fifth largest economy in dollar terms,” said Douglas McWilliams, Cebr deputy chairman.

McWilliams said India’s growth had been slowed by restrictions on high-value banknotes and a new sales tax, a view shared by economists polled by Reuters.

China is likely to overtake the United States as the world’s No 1 economy in 2032, Cebr said.

“Because the impact of President Trump on trade has been less severe than expected, the USA will retain its global crown a year longer than we anticipated in the last report,” the report said.

While Britain looks set to lag behind France over the next couple of years, Cebr predicted that Brexit’s effects on Britain’s economy will be less than feared, allowing it to overtake France again in 2020.

Russia was vulnerable to low oil prices and too reliant on the energy sector, and looked likely to fall to 17th place among the world’s largest economies by 2032, from 11th now.

A Reuters poll of economists in late October suggested global economic growth in 2018 looks likely to quicken slightly to 3.6 per cent from 3.5 per cent this year - with risks to that forecast lying on the upside.

Tags: economy, gdp growth, cebr report, global economy
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert tips to get rid of flatulence this festive season

Holiday bingeing stops being fun when trapped wind kicks in and you start to feel bloated and constipated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai continues thunderous run on Christmas, breaks records galore

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

Man proposes to girlfriend while waiting to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The girl was overwhelmed as she fought back tears to say yes and took the ring from the white box (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

FPIs' net outflow from equities at Rs 7,300 crore in December so far

Fiscal deficit data overshadowed a strong GDP growth of 6.3 per cent for September quarter. (Photo: PTI)

Economic growth may touch 7 per cent in 2018: report

Weak base of corporate earnings in sync with the lowering of GDP growth in later part of 2017 would also help the revival in the year ahead.

Open to improvements in Aadhaar-based privacy framework: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Offshore India funds, ETFs register USD 565-mn inflows in Nov

India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor flows.

Banks lost nearly Rs 17,000 crore to frauds last fiscal: Finance Ministry

Amount lost on account of frauds during 2016-17 was Rs 16,789 crore. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham